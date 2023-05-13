Who are Giancarlo Stanton's parents? A glimpse into the personal life of Yankees star

Giancarlo Stanton is a highly regarded baseball player for the New York Yankees. He is the son of Mike Stanton and Jacinta Garay.

Both Mike and Jacinta worked in the postal services. They met each other there and later married each other. However, they divorced each other when Giancarlo was eight years old.

Jacinta Garay is African-American and Puerto Rican in descent. She is proud of her Latino roots and wanted her son to maintain that. She is a graduate of Oakland University. She has a poster of the famous baseball player Roberto Clemente in her room. She often considers herself to be a cool mom and likes to party with her son. Giancarlo often pays tribute to her on her birthday and Mother's Day.

Giancarlo's father Mike was a high school baseball player. However, he remained an important part of his son's life and believed a few of his traits were passed on to his son. He often trained his son in baseball at a church field to improve his swing. Moreover, when Giancarlo Stanton decided to join the New York Yankees, his father was in support of his son.

Both his mother and father love Giancarlo and motivate him to be a good baseball player.

Giancarlo Stanton's MLB career

Giancarlo Stanton in Oakland Athletics v New York Yankees game

Giancarlo Stanton is one of the best talents the New York Yankees have. He is a 5-time All-Star and 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner. Additionally, he also was the All-Star MVP of 2022. His experiences with the Miami Marlins and then the New York Yankees shaped him into the player that he is today.

Stanton has a batting average of .264 with 1,397 hits in his career. He also has 382 home runs to his credit. Finally, he has 982 RBIs. He is expected to avoid further injuries and enthrall the fans with his playing skills on the field.

