Who has the highest batting average in the MLB among current players?

While home runs and RBIs get the most attention from fans, the players who produce the highest batting averages in the MLB win the hearts of purists. Some of the best hitters in major league history were not known for their raw power, but for their ability to reach base with their bat skills.

Some of the greatest contact hitters in history used their extraordinary plate discipline and vision to win championships, break records and perform for their teams in pressure situations.

Players such as Ichiro Suzuki, Pete Rose and Joe Mauer were seemingly impossible to get out at the plate.

Twins Ribbies @TwinsRibbies



Freddie Freeman - .323

Joe Mauer - .321

Manny Ramirez - .321

Mookie Betts - .318

Nolan Arenado - .311 Newly elected #MNTwins Hall of Fame member Joe Mauer has the second highest batting average with two outs and RISP this century (minimum 500 PA in situation since 2000).Freddie Freeman - .323Joe Mauer - .321Manny Ramirez - .321Mookie Betts - .318Nolan Arenado - .311 Newly elected #MNTwins Hall of Fame member Joe Mauer has the second highest batting average with two outs and RISP this century (minimum 500 PA in situation since 2000).Freddie Freeman - .323Joe Mauer - .321Manny Ramirez - .321Mookie Betts - .318Nolan Arenado - .311 https://t.co/ggjYw6IEGE

"Newly elected #MNTwins Hall of Fame member Joe Mauer has the second highest batting average with two outs and RISP this century (minimum 500 PA in situation since 2000). Freddie Freeman - .323, Joe Mauer - .321, Manny Ramirez - .321, Mookie Betts - .318, Nolan Arenado - .311," Twins Ribbies tweeted.

Last season, Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets not only led the National League with the highest batting average but led the entire major leagues. In 533 at-bats, McNeil produced 174 hits, which left him with a league-leading .326 batting average. While it was not the highest batting average of his career, it was the first time he won the NL batting title.

While it was an impressive season at the dish for Jeff McNeil, he narrowly defeated former MVP Freddie Freeman for the National League batting crown. The superstar first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers finished with a .325 batting average, which ranked him second in the MLB.

Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89



176



Number of Jeff McNeil hits in 2022:



174



@Metsmerized #Mets Number of Jeff McNeil swings-and-misses in 2022:176Number of Jeff McNeil hits in 2022:174 Number of Jeff McNeil swings-and-misses in 2022:176Number of Jeff McNeil hits in 2022:174@Metsmerized #Mets https://t.co/BKuVBUvSYb

"Number of Jeff McNeil swings-and-misses in 2022: 176. Number of Jeff McNeil hits in 2022:174. @Metsmerized #Mets," Mathew Brownstein tweeted.

Newly acquired Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez finished last season with the American League batting title after hitting .316 for the Minnesota Twins.

Who had the highest batting average in a season in MLB history?

With a standard season of 162 games, each player vying for the MLB title is required to make 502 plate appearances. If a player draws a walk, it still counts as a plate appearance for that player.

By that guideline, the player with the highest average who also made at least 502 plate appearances was Hugh Duffy. He finished the 1894 season with a staggering batting average of .4397 over 616 plate appearances.

Poll : 0 votes