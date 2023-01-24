Who holds the longest winning streak in MLB history?

The longest winning streak in MLB history belongs to a team that may surprise a few fans around the world. While the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals have won the most World Series titles in MLB history, neither of those clubs have the longest winning streak in league history.

That record belongs to the New York Giants. No, not the football team. Established in 1883, the Giants originally played under the nickname, the New York Gothams. In 1885, they were renamed to the New York Giants, a name which remained with the club even after its move to San Francisco in 1958.

SFGiants @SFGiants #OTD in 1883, the New York Gothams played their first game. They became the New York Giants a few years later. #OTD in 1883, the New York Gothams played their first game. They became the New York Giants a few years later. https://t.co/3P28H0Vp8q

"#OTD in 1883, the New York Gothams played their first game. They became the New York Giants a few years later," the San Francisco Giants tweeted.

In 1916, the New York Giants set the MLB record for the longest winning streak, winning 26 games in a row from Sept. 7-30. That season, the Giants finished fourth in the National League, ending with an 86-66 record.

The Giants, who won the World Series in 1911, 1912 and 1913, suffered a disappointing season, missing out on a chance to add another franchise title. The Boston Red Sox defeated the Brooklyn Robins 4-1 to win the World Series.

The 1916 Giants roster featured future Hall of Fame manager Bill McKechnie and 1912 MVP Larry Doyle. Before setting the record, the Giants also delivered a 17-game winning streak, which ties them for the 11th-longest winning streak in history, earlier in 1916.

MLB Stats @MLBStats



See the wild comeback that gave Cleveland its 22nd win now on The @Indians 22-game winning streak in 2017 is the longest in AL history and the second-longest in @MLB history (New York Giants, 26 straight in 1916).See the wild comeback that gave Cleveland its 22nd win now on @LasMayores Facebook. #OpeningDayAtHome The @Indians 22-game winning streak in 2017 is the longest in AL history and the second-longest in @MLB history (New York Giants, 26 straight in 1916). See the wild comeback that gave Cleveland its 22nd win now on @LasMayores Facebook. #OpeningDayAtHome https://t.co/DTgC1wCnym

"The @Indians 22-game winning streak in 2017 is the longest in AL history and the second-longest in @MLB history (New York Giants, 26 straight in 1916). See the wild comeback that gave Cleveland its 22nd win now on @LasMayores Facebook. #OpeningDayAtHome," MLB Stats tweeted.

The closest any team came to breaking the Giants' all-time record was the Cleveland Indians (Guardians) in 2017. Cleveland set an American League winning streak record at 22, falling short of the Giants' record by four games.

The Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners had the longest winning streaks last season

Last season, the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners tied for the longest winning streak in the MLB, winning 14 games in a row. While they both fell well short of the Giants' record, the streak helped the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001.

ryan @schaaptop I think following the 2022 Seattle Mariners was my favourite season following one of my teams. Better than 2010/11.



The rock bottom in may and june, the fight that saved the season, the 14 game win streak, the Toronto sweep, the Hotlanta series win and ending the drought. I think following the 2022 Seattle Mariners was my favourite season following one of my teams. Better than 2010/11.The rock bottom in may and june, the fight that saved the season, the 14 game win streak, the Toronto sweep, the Hotlanta series win and ending the drought.

"I think following the 2022 Seattle Mariners was my favourite season following one of my teams. Better than 2010/11. The rock bottom in may and june, the fight that saved the season, the 14 game win streak, the Toronto sweep, the Hotlanta series win and ending the drought," @schaaptop tweeted.

