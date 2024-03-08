Who is Ila Borders? Exploring the career of female stalwart pitcher in professional men's leagues

Ila Borders may not be a household name among baseball fans these days, however, she was a true pioneer of the sport. Borders is one of the most influential women in baseball history as she became the first female to pitch in a men's professional baseball game.

"The first woman ever to pitch in men's professional baseball made history in 1998. For Women’s History Month, 60 Minutes is spotlighting Ila Borders, who has only pitched on all-male teams. #internationalwomenday" - @60Minutes

The now-49-year-old Ila Borders made a name for herself in collegiate baseball, becoming the first female to pitch in a men's collegiate baseball game as well. During her time as a college player, Borders spent time with both Southern California College and Whittier College. During this stretch, she also became the first woman to record a win in men's collegiate baseball.

Following her successful tenure in college, Borders went on to play with the St. Paul Saints of the independent Northern League. With this jump, Borders became the first female pitcher to appear in integrated men's professional baseball. After only one month, Borders was traded to the Duluth–Superior Dukes, continuing to pitch out of the bullpen as she did with St. Paul.

During her four seasons with various Independent Baseball teams, Borders posted a career 2-4 record with a 6.75 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 101.1 innings. Although she struggled during her professional baseball career, her contributions to women in baseball will never be forgotten.

"#Thisdayinbaseball 1997 Ila Borders becomes the first woman to play in a minor league game. The St. Paul Saints reliever gives up three runs to Sioux Falls without recording an out, but redeems herself the next day by striking out the side. #bubbaonbaseball #womeninbaseball" - @bubbaonbaseball

Ila Borders was not the first woman to play in men's baseball, but the first pitcher to do so

It is worth mentioning however that she was not the first female player in general to play in men's professional baseball as Negro League legends such as Toni Stone had previously accomplished that feat. Stone, who is featured in the latest iteration of the MLB The Show video game series, became the American woman to play for a professional men's club.

During her playing career, Stone spent time with several teams, including the iconic Negro League clubs, the Indianapolis Clowns and the Kansas City Monarchs. There have been conflicting reports that Stone even recorded a hit of icon Satchel Paige.

Thanks to trailblazers such as Ila Borders and Toni Stone, the presence of women in baseball has continued to grow.

