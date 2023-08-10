Who is Jackson Chourio? Brewers minor-leaguer named second best prospect in baseball

He may not be a popular name among casual fans, but it may not be long before Jackson Chourio becomes must-see TV. The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder has been named the number two prospect in all of baseball according to Baseball America.

The ultra-talented outfielder from Maracaibo, Venezuela entered the 2023 season as the site's number-six prospect, however, in the latest updated list he now sits second. Earlier in June, Jackson Chourio reached the number-one spot, however, Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles has since taken the top spot.

The 19-year-old has been a force at the plate this year with the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers of the Southern League. Through 94 games, Chourio has maintained a dazzling .285 batting average with 17 home runs, 71 RBIs, and a whopping 32 stolen bases.

The young outfielder's combination of both speed and power makes him one of the most intriguing prospects in baseball. However, he has yet to earn a shot at the MLB level, as the Milwaukee Brewers seem content to slowly build him up to the major leagues.

"July Player of the Month: Jackson Chourio. Chourio posted a 1.164 OPS in July with more XBH than Ks and swiped 9 bags. He led Double-A in total bases, and ranked top-10 in OPS, OBP (.447), SLG (.718), K% (10%), ISO (.329), XBH (14), HR (6), 3B (2), R (24), and SB (9) #ThisIsMyCrew" - @BrewersPD

In January 2021, the Milwaukee Brewers signed Chourio as an international free agent, agreeing to a $1.9 million signing bonus. He is clearly the next superstar for the Brew Crew and will likely take over the outfield when the likes of Christian Yelich begin to slow down.

Jackson Chourio is ready for the next level

Some fans of the Milwaukee Brewers are confused by the decision to keep Chourio at Double-A, as he has more than proven himself ready for the next step. Given his success at Double-A this season, it only makes sense for the club to move Chourio to the next stage of his development.

Last season, the team promoted other prospects such as Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick to Triple-A, however, there remains a question mark of when Chourio will be given the opportunity.