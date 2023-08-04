Christian Yelich contract: Breaking down Brewers star’s salary details in 2023

Christian Yelich secured his future with the Milwaukee Brewers through a monumental contract extension. In 2020, the Brewers and Yelich came to terms on a seven-year deal worth a staggering $215 million, making it the largest contract in the franchise’s history.

Christian Yelich’s contract with the Milwaukee Brewers is a staggering seven-year $215 million deal.

This extension solidified Yelich’s position as a cornerstone player for the Brewers, reaffirming his commitment to the team. Yelich, the 2018 National League MVP, has been a force to be reckoned with since joining the Brewers in 2018. His prowess at the plate and his versatility on the field have made him a key asset in the team’s rebuild.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This contract extension didn’t just focus on the future though. Yelich’s original contract with the Brewers had him signed through 2022. The new deal tacked on an additional seven years, ensuring that Yelich’s impact on the team would be felt for nearly a decade to come.

Yelich’s original contract had him signed through 2022, giving him nearly a decade with the Brewers.

The financials of the contract are equally impressive. Yelich’s deal carries an annual average salary of approximately $27 million, a testament to his exceptional skill and contributions to the team. With his extension, the Brewers showcase their willingness to invest in top-tier talent despite being a smaller market compared to other teams.

How has Christian Yelich performed during the 2023 MLB season?

Through the 2023 regular season, Christian Yelich has demonstrated his prowess at the plate with 118 hits, including 16 home runs, contributing to 76 runs and 62 RBIs. His agility has been evident through 22 stolen bases. Yelich has maintained a solid .291 batting average, complemented by a .374 OBP and an impressive .852 OPS.

In 2023, Christian Yelich has 118 hits, 16 homers, and 62 RBIs.

Christian Yelich’s monumental contract underscores his pivotal role as a cornerstone player. His impact ince 2018, crowned by the NL MVP award, has propelled the Brewers forward.

MORE ON THE MILWAUKEE BREWERS: