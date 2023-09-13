Who is Jackson Rutledge? Everything you need to know about talented Nationals pitching prospect set to make MLB debut

On Tuesday, the Washington Nationals announced they had called up prospect pitcher Jackson Rutledge. Washington has an opening in their rotation tomorrow as they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Speculations of Rutledge being called up have run rampant over the weekend. He had his weekend start in Triple-A scratched after MacKenzie Gore was placed on the IL with a blister.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This season, Rutledge has split time between Double-A and Triple-A. He has compiled an 8-4 record with a 3.71 ERA and 106 strikeouts on 119 innings of work.

Given the Nationals do not have much to play for with their 65-79 record, it makes sense to see what they have in the stables. Rutledge will join prospect outfielder Jacob Young, who the team called up a few weeks ago.

Jackson Rutledge has the tools to be great in the big leagues

Dodgers Nationals Baseball

Jackson Rutledge can get lost in the impressive list of prospects the Washington Nationals have. He is ranked as the team's No. 13 prospect and has a ton of upside.

To start, Rutledge is massive. He stands at 6'8", 251 pounds, and puts every bit of that frame into his fastballs. He throws a four-seam and a two-seam fastball that sit in the mid-to-upper-90s.

Rutledge also possesses a tight slider, changeup, and a curveball to keep hitters off balance. His slider is considered his best-offspeed pitch, but he is working on developing a better curveball and changeup.

Expand Tweet

One knock on his game is that he tends to be a short-arm pitcher. This is a concern scouts have had as he has performed in the minor leagues. However, he has added length to his delivery this last year.

Rutledge has the characteristics to be a force on the mound. All eyes will be on him Wednesday as he debuts against the Pittsburgh Pirates.