Who is Jackson Wolf? Padres pitching prospect to make MLB debut vs Tigers

The San Diego Padres are calling up prospect Jackson Wolf, likely to pitch against the Detroit Tigers in his MLB debut. He is currently pitching at the Double-A level, where he has an ERA of 3.39. This will likely be a temporary call up, but he'll only get to make his big league debut once. If he performs well enough, he can work himself into the rotation sooner rather than later.

The Padres have been struggling with their pitching in recent weeks, with several losses coming in high scoring games. For a team that desperately needs to go on a run soon this is an issue they need to resolve. Wolf may not be the solution to all their problems, but if he hits the ground running he can be a difference maker.

AJ Cassavell of MLB.com was the first to report that Wolf was joining the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

AJ Cassavell @AJCassavell Left-hander Jackson Wolf is here. Perhaps related: The Padres have an opening in their rotation tomorrow. Wolf, the team’s No. 16 prospect, has a 3.39 ERA at Double-A San Antonio this season.

"Left-hander Jackson Wolf is here. Perhaps related: The Padres have an opening in their rotation tomorrow. Wolf, the team’s No. 16 prospect, has a 3.39 ERA at Double-A San Antonio this season" - AJ Cassavell

Cassavell also reported that manager Bob Melvin is playing coy about Wolf's usage, but he is almost certain to see action.

AJ Cassavell @AJCassavell Bob Melvin wouldn’t fully commit to Wolf as tomorrow’s starter. But the Padres are calling him up and anticipate him pitching tomorrow. twitter.com/ajcassavell/st…

"Bob Melvin wouldn’t fully commit to Wolf as tomorrow’s starter. But the Padres are calling him up and anticipate him pitching tomorrow" - AJ Cassavell

The Padres are hoping that Wolf is ready for the bright lights of the big leagues.

If Jackson Wolf performs well, he could also be a trade piece for the San Diego Padres

With the trade deadline fast approaching, the Padres could still be buyers or sellers. It will all depend on how this next week of games goes.

If they are looking to buy, a young talented pitcher like Wolf who looked good against MLB players has a lot of value. They could add to their roster instantly with a young pitcher still on the rise.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence