Who is Jake Bauers' wife, Lauren Carr? A glimpse into the romantic life of New York Yankees player

Meet Jake Bauers, a left-handed batter and pitcher who plays first base, outfield, and designated hitter for the MLB's New York Yankees. He was transferred to the Yankees in 2022 in return for cash.

Bauers married California-born Lauren Carr. Under a lovely Christmas tree, Jake proposed to Lauren in November 2020.

On January 9, 2022, Jake and Lauren exchanged wedding vows.

Mr. and Mrs. Bauers 🤍 The weekend we had was more than either of us could ask for. Thank you to everyone for so much love. - jakebauers

Lauren Carr, Jake's wife, went to Marina High School in Huntington Beach, California for high school. From California State University, she earned a bachelor's degree in communications and public relations. At Practice Builders, Lauren finished her internship as a social media account manager.

Jake Bauers' baseball career

Jake Bauers was selected by the San Diego Padres in the seventh round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He played 47 games with the Arizona Padres of the Arizona League's Rookie Division during his debut season as a professional, batting.282 overall.

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired Bauers, Burch Smith, and Rene Rivera from the Padres on December 19, 2014, as part of a three-team transaction.

In the middle of the 2021 season, the Cleveland Indians sent Bauers to the Seattle Mariners. Later, in 2022, Bauers agreed to a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds. On June 3, 2022, the Reds sent him to the New York Yankees.

