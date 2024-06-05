Who is Jamie Westbrook? Everything you need to know about the Red Sox INF who recorded first MLB hit after 11 minor league seasons

Boston Red Sox infielder Jamie Westbrook is a testament to perseverance and determination. After spending 11 seasons in the minor leagues, Westbrook accomplished something that many can only pray for. The 28-year-old recorded his first major league hit after 1,159 games in the minors.

The Boston Red Sox promoted Jamie Westbrook to the MLB on Sunday. Now, the soon-to-be 29-year-old has crossed off another major milestone: recording his first hit in the MLB. The hit came on Wednesday afternoon during the Red Sox's matchup against the Atlanta Braves.

"After 11 years and 1,159 games in the minors, Jamie Westbrook has his first big league hit!" - @MLB

Westbrook entered Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves as a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the eighth inning. The journeyman minor leaguer drove a line drive single to left field off of Braves pitcher Jimmy Herget. It's a moment that Westbrook and his family will never forget.

The Red Sox infielder was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, spending several years in the state before moving to Chandler, Arizona. In Arizona, Westbrook became a star for Basha High School. His high school success led to Jamie Westbrook being drafted in the fifth round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

A look at Jamie Westbrook's wild ride to the MLB

After being drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Westbrook's lengthy minor league kicked off. From 2013-2019, Westbrook played across a number of different minor league levels with the Diamondbacks.

Prior to the canceled 2020 minor league season, Westbrook signed with the San Francisco Giants. However, he never appeared in a game for the organization. Following the season, he signed a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. Westbrook was unable to crack the Brewers' MLB roster and was eventually traded to the Detroit Tigers.

"Havin’ a record year. Congratulations to Jamie Westbrook on surpassing 4,000 career Minor League at-bats and setting a new career-best with 20 home runs on the season after today’s 411 ft. solo blast in Rochester. #EverythingMajor #RepBX" - @swbrailriders

Westbrook would continue along the same trajectory, signing minor league deals with the New York Yankees (2022) and the Boston Red Sox (2023). The infielder's persistence paid off, as he finally earned his MLB promotion.

Jamie Westbrook, along with his wife Denise and 10-month-old son Emmett, made their way to Boston, with the infielder now recording his first-ever hit for the Red Sox. It has been a long road, but one that he would say was worth it.

