Who is Jason Heyward's brother, Jacob? Meet the other ballplayer in Dodgers star's family

Jason Heyward is a popular outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, His brother Jacob Heyward is also a former professional baseball player for the San Francisco Giants in the MLB.

Jacob August Heyward was born on August 1, 1995. He attended Eagle's Landing Christian Academy. The Atlanta Braves selected him in the 38th round of the 2013 MLB draft but he did not sign with them. He rather chose to enroll at the University of Miami and play collegiate baseball.

During his junior year at Miami in 2015, Jacob Heyward was known for having a batting average of .327 with 4 home runs and 24 RBIs. Moreover, he also played in the 2015 NCAA Division I baseball tournament games, especially the College World Series. There, he had a batting average of .455 in three games.

After his junior year, the San Francisco Giants selected him in the 18th round of the 2016 MLB draft. Jacob Heyward gained experience in the minor leagues with teams like Arizona League Giants, Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, Augusta GreenJackets, San Jose Giants, Richmond Flying Squirrels, Sacramento River Cats, and Scottsdale Scorpions.

Although he did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19, he returned and played for Richmond in 2021 and 2022. He batted .201/.303/.337. However, he opted for free agency In November 2022.

Jacob Heyward currently serves as the manager for one of the rookie ball teams for the San Francisco Giants.

Jason Heyward's MLB career

Jason Heyward in Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day

Jason Heyward is an MLB veteran having played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago Cubs. He is an all-round talent which makes him valuable for any team that he plays for. He is a five-time Golden Glove Award Winner, World Series Champion in 2016, and three-time Fielding Bible Award Winner.

Over his long career, Heyward has notched up a batting average of .257 with 164 home runs in his career. Furthermore, he also has 651 RBIs and 1,442 hits to his credit. He is expected to continue to attract viewers with powerful baseball-playing skills

