Who is Jean Segura's wife, Kellen Segura? A glimpse into the personal life of Miami Marlins star

Miami Marlins' Jean Segura is a popular infielder for the team. She is married to Kellne Segura. Here's all you can know about Kellen Segura, the wife of Jean Segura.

Kellen Mendez Segura originally belonged to Venezuela. She proudly considers herself to be "orgullosamente venezolano," which translates to "proudly Venezuelan."

Jean and Kellen got married to each other on May 8, 2013, and will soon be completing ten years together. Kellen is very supportive of her husband and his desire to play baseball. In 2014, they lost their nine-month-old son Janniel. Soon after, Jean wished to quit playing baseball. However, it was Kellen who motivated her husband to keep playing baseball.

Kellen Segura often joins her husband to see him play in the games. She got very excited when Jean and his former team, the Philadelphia Phillies, became National League Champions in 2022.

Jean and Kellen Segura are often seen sharing various experiences with one another. They are often seen enjoying themselves around waterfalls or riding horses and having a good time.

Kellen believes in living a private life. She enjoys being busy with her family and taking care of her husband and children.

Do Jean and Kellen Segura have children?

Jean Segura with wife and children

Jean Segura and his wife Kellen do indeed have children. They have three boys. They are named Ronaldo, Jean Jr., and Giancarlo. It seems that the children are very big fans of Disney characters and spend their Christmas time at Disney World. The children also seem to visit their father's games quite often with their mother.

By the looks of it, Jean and Kellen Segura certainly live a happy and healthy family life along with their children.

