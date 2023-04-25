How many kids does Jean Segura have? Family life of Marlins infielder explored

Jean Segura, a professional baseball infielder with the Miami Marlins, was born in the Dominican Republic on March 17, 1990.

Segura previously played for the Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels. In 2016, Segura had the most hits in the National League and was an All-Star in 2013 and 2018. He participated in the 2017 World Baseball Classic as a member of the Dominican Republic national baseball team.

Jean Segura is married to Kellen Segura. The pair exchanged their vows on May 8, 2013.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"A good experience #elsaltodellimon😊♥️ a good experience" - elmambodesegura

Jean took to Instagram to wish his wife well on their ninth wedding anniversary, which happened to be Mother's Day as well. Together, Kellen and Jean are the parents of three boys: Ronaldo, Jean Jr. and Giancarlo.

"Happy Mother's Day, and happy anniversary. Thank you for allowing me to spend 9 years of my life by your side, which have been the best of my life. I wish you a beautiful and wonderful day ♥️💕🙏🏻 I love you" - elmambodesegura

"I love spending time with my family to enjoy these moments! To all my PA dads, now is the time to insure your entire family, even if you haven't been able to before." - elmambodesegura

Segura's nine-month-old kid from a prior relationship passed away in 2014, almost forcing Segura to give up baseball.

Jean Segura's MLB contracts so far

In 2007, Segura joined the Angels as a free agent. He debuted in the MLB in 2012 with the Angels before being dealt to the Brewers.

After the 2016 campaign, Arizona traded Segura to Seattle, and in 2017, he inked a five-year, $70 million deal with the Mariners. Seattle traded Segura to Philadelphia at the end of the 2018 campaign.

After the Phillies rejected Segura's $17 million club option on Nov. 7, 2022, he became a free agent for the first time in his career.

Héctor Gómez @hgomez27



@ZDeportes BREAKING NEWS: Shortstop Jean Segura and Miami Marlins are in agreement on a two-year, $17 million contract. @z101digital @ZDeportes BREAKING NEWS: Shortstop Jean Segura and Miami Marlins are in agreement on a two-year, $17 million contract.@z101digital @ZDeportes

"BREAKING NEWS: Shortstop Jean Segura and Miami Marlins are in agreement on a two-year, $17 million contract." - @hgomez27

Segura and the Miami Marlins agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract on Jan. 4, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes