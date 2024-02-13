Who is Jenny Cavnar? All you need to know about trailblazer set to become MLB's first-ever female play-by-play announcer

Jenny Cavnar is set to make history as the long-time broadcaster is set to become the first woman in MLB history to serve as a team's permanent play-by-play announcer. Cavnar will serve as the primary play-by-play voice of the Oakland Athletics for the 2024 campaign.

As part of her first season as a full-time play-by-play announcer, Jenny Cavnar will with former Oakland Athletics pitcher and fan-favorite Dallas Braden. The new dynamic duo will be the voices of the Athletics during the team's live television broadcasts on NBC Sports California.

"A dear friend, a true professional & Major League Baseballs first female PxP broadcaster…. Welcome to the Town @jennycavnar I can’t wait to get it goin’ homie!" - @DALLASBRADEN209

The new Oakland Athletics play-by-play announcer has been a rising star over the past decade. A true veteran of the industry, Cavnar has been in baseball broadcasting for many years. Prior to her work in professional baseball, Cavnar earned degrees in Speech Communication and Marketing at Colorado State University.

After school, she worked her way up the ladder with a variety of gigs before landing a role with the Colorado Rockies broadcasting team. She spent 12 seasons with the Colorado Rockies organization, serving in multiple roles for the club. With Colorado, Cavnar served as their backup play-by-play announcer, as well as a multi-position reporter for the club.

Now, after proving herself more than worthy of an opportunity to serve as a club's full-time play-by-play announcer, Cavnar has indeed been given a historic chance with the Oakland Athletics.

Jenny Cavnar is the latest woman to earn a prominent role in professional baseball

As professional baseball continues to evolve and adapt, the number of women not only working in the MLB but serving in important roles has increased. Earlier this year, the Miami Marlins added former Tampa Tarpons manager Rachel Balkovec to the organization as their director of player development.

"Rachel Balkovec is joining the Marlins as the Director of Player Development" - @TalkinBaseball_

Another woman who is entering a prominent role with an organization is Sarah Gelles, who was hired by the Pittsburgh Pirates as the club's new Assistant General Manager. The hirings of Jenny Cavnar, Rachel Balkovec, and Sarah Gelles are an encouraging sign regarding equality and inclusion in the MLB.

