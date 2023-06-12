Who was John Sterling's ex-wife Jennifer Sterling? A glimpse into the personal life of Yankees announcer

John Sterling has been the announcer for the New York Yankees since 1989. He completed an important milestone in his life when he married Jennifer Sterling.

Jennifer Sterling is the ex-wife of John Sterling. They have lived together for 12 years of married life. The couple shares four children, a daughter, and a pair of triplets.

John Sterling has four children with his ex-wife Jennifer Sterling

The eldest of the children is Abigail. Then there are the triplets who are born on October 11, 2020. The first one was a daughter who they named Veronica. Second, came a son named Bradford, and finally, their third son was named Derek. The commentator was very proud of his wife Jennifer for giving birth to triplets.

After sharing 12 years of married life together, John and Jennifer finally divorced each other in 2008. Despite that, Sterling loves his children very dearly. Regarding his children, he commented:

"We were kind of in an era when men didn't show emotion to other men. I do. I do it a 180 degrees different. I give them as much support, hug them, kiss them." (via Nypost.com)

Sterling is expected to have a good and healthy life with his children as he continues his career with the Yankees.

Iconic Quotes of John Sterling

John Sterling in Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees game

John Sterling is a veteran play-by-play announcer. He has his own way of calling games. He also has his own iconic quotes during games.

When the New York Yankees win a game, Sterling can be heard saying "Ballgame over! Yankees win! Theeeeee Yankees win!". Similarly, for a home run, his signature call is "It is high, it is far, it is gone!". Moreover, for back-to-back home runs, he references "Zombie Jamboree" by Harry Belafonte and says, "It's a back to back! ... and a belly to belly!". He also has a unique catchphrase for every Yankee who scores a home run.

Sterling would also emphasize the word "the" and say "theeeeeee pitch!". For batters who swing and miss, Sterling will call, "cuuuuut on-and-missed". For a swing and strikeout, his call is "Struck him out swinging!". Finally, for a normal strikeout, he will say, "Striiiike three!".

Baseball fans can only hope to expect more such unique and iconic quotes from the commentator as long as he continues his career for the Yankees in the MLB

