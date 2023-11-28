Who is Jordan Montgomery's wife, McKenzie? Here's all we know about the woman behind star free agent's success

Jordan Montgomery's wife is named McKenzie Dirr-Montgomery. The two have been married since last year, but they have been together since 2017 and were engaged shortly before their marriage in 2022. That means that she has been alongside him for his two recent trades and will be alongside him for his free agency journey this offseason.

Jordan Montgomery's wife McKenzie is a doctor by trade. She studied in the Department of Dermatology at Harvard University. The two do not have any kids at the time of writing.

On the Foul Territory podcast, Montgomery was recently grilled by AJ Pierzynski on his wife and his marriage:

"She's the best. ... We talk all the time she loves how dumb I am, that's what makes it work.

He also added that she's currently in the first year of her residency. He admitted that he didn't have a clue on what half the things she said, but that's what made the relationship work.

Jordan Montgomery's wife will see husband land big contract

Being the partner of an MLB player has its perks, and a potentially big contract is certainly one of them. Jordan Montgomery's wife McKenzie knows that as her husband is poised to sign a rich deal very soon.

Jordan Montgomery is in line for a payday

Montgomery, who is represented by Scott Boras, is one of the top pitchers on the market, and he's expected to sign a pretty substantial contract. Thus far, several teams are expected to have interest.

That includes the Boston Red Sox, who have reportedly already reached out. They're familiar with Montgomery from his time in the AL East.

The New York Yankees, his former team, are also expected to show interest in bringing him back after they traded him to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022. The Cardinals are also expected to try and bring him back.

How much he will sign for ultimately remains to be seen, but there's a very good chance he gets a long contract as he is only 30 and has really rounded into form of late with the Texas Rangers.

