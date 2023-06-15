Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios has won silver with Puerto Rico in the 2013 World Baseball Classic and 2017 World Baseball Classic. The two-time All-Star was chosen in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Twins.

Jannieliz Marquez is the spouse of Jose Berrios. She's the younger sister of Irmarie Marquez, who's married to Chicago Cubs player Javier Baez. Roberto Marquez Marrero and Julia Ortiz are Jannieliz's parents.

Jannieliz and Jose have three kids: two boys and a girl.

A look at Jose Berrios' professional career

With the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft, the Minnesota Twins picked Berrios.

On April 27, 2016, the Twins promoted Berrios, who would go on to make his major league debut. He began the 2017 season in Rochester. On May 13, he was promoted to the Twins, where he spent the rest of the season, after going 3-0 with an 1.13 ERA in six starts.

Beginning the year in Minnesota's starting lineup, Berrios made his first start of the year on April 1. At Hiram Bithorn, Berrios became just the second pitcher from Puerto Rico to start an MLB game during the regular season. He went on to become the ninth pitcher in Twins history to throw a complete game and retire at least 10 hitters without issuing a walk.

It was announced on March 5, 2019, that Berrios would start the season against the Cleveland Indians. It was also announced that Berroa would take part in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game on July 3, 2019.

Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson were acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Berrios on July 30, 2021. Berroa signed a seven-year, $131 million agreement with the Blue Jays on November 16, 2021.

