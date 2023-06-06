Who is Julio Teheran's wife Yoselin Castillo? A glimpse into personal life of Brewers pitcher

Julio Teheran is a professional pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB. On February 2016, he completed an important milestone in his life when he married his girlfriend Yoselin Castillo.

Yoselin Castillo is a well-known social media influencer, recognized for being the wife of Julio Teheran. However, she also has become known through her own accomplishments.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yoselin Castillo was a successful model throughout the mid-2010s. In 2015, she got the title of Miss Swimsuit USA by beating 36 other contestants in a Las Vegas event. It was her elegance and confidence in her skills as a model that helped her to win the title.

Julio Teheran and Yoselin Castillo first met each other at a friend's birthday party in 2013. Following this, they got into a relationship in 2014. The couple has been together for nine years now. They finally tied the knot in February 2016.

Yoselin shares a strong bond with Julio. After their marriage, she decided to step away from her modeling career and focused on their family life. Despite having the challenges of Julio being involved in MLB, the couple still share their love for each other on social media.

Julio and Yoselin also have a son named Jordan Teheran, who was born in August 2016. They are raising him with lots of affection as is evident from the pictures Julio posts on his Instagram.

The couple often embarks on vacations and shares pictures of their lives filled with love, glamour, and stability.

Know more about Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran in San Francisco Giants Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants game

Julio Alberto Teheran Pinto was born on January 27, 1991, in Cartagena, Colombia. His parents are Marilyn Pinto and Julio Teheran.

Julio Teheran made his Major League debut in 2011 for Atlanta Braves. His uncle Miguel was a scout for the Braves. Moreover, he and his second cousin Sugar Ray Marimon grew up together in Cartagena and were teammates for the Braves in 2015.

After spending nine years with the Braves, he then featured for the Los Angeles Angels (2020), Detroit Tigers (2021), and now plays for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Poll : 0 votes