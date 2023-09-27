Who is Justin Martinez? All you need to know about Diamondbacks' pitching prospect being called up amid Wild Card race

On Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced they had DFA'd Zach Davies while recalling pitching prospect Justin Martinez. Davies has struggled for much of the year, compiling a 2-5 record with a 7.0 ERA.

Martinez will join the bullpen with five games left in the regular season. The Diamondbacks hold the second National League Wild card spot, so they cannot ease up now.

Arizona finishes its series with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday before taking on the Houston Astros for their season finale. Martinez will not have an easy lineup to face when he enters the game.

Justin Martinez has appeared in 47 games this season in Triple-A, posting a 4.74 ERA. In the big leagues, Martinez has appeared in nine games but did not have his best stuff, as his MLB ERA is a whopping 14.63.

Justin Martinez is looking to bounce back

Justin Martinez knows he is a better pitcher than what his ERA shows. He will be returning to the Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen with something to prove.

Martinez signed with the Diamondbacks as an international free agent in 2018. He played for the Dominican Summer League Diamondbacks until 2021 when he had Tommy John surgery.

After returning in 2022, he played in the Arizona Fall League, making the league's All-Star game. Later that year, he was added to the Diamondbacks 40-man roster.

He would make his MLB debut in July against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Martinez was originally called up at the end of June but was unused and sent back down to Triple-A.

Being 6'3, Martinez uses every bit of that frame when delivering his pitches. He is a hard-throwing righty who consistently sits in the upper 90s while flashing triple digits.

He is still very young and needs time to develop, but the Diamondbacks are excited about his potential.