Who is Kayla Varner? Meet Bryce Harper's wife

Bryce Harper has been the top player of the 2022 MLB playoffs, as the superstar carries the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series. This is their first appearance since 2009.

Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla Varner, has been a rock for Harper throughout his career. Today, we are going to take a look at Harper's wife and the role that she has played in his career.

Bryce Harper has been romantically involved with Kayla Varner for a long time. The pair first met in high school in Las Vegas when Harper was already being touted as an upcoming baseball star.

"Bryce Harper FINALLY marries longtime girlfriend Kayla Varner" - @ NBC Sports Nationals

Harper and Varner married in 2016, after having known each other for several years. Harper and his wife Kayla are both members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, better known as the Mormon Church.

Faith has played a huge role in Harper and Varner's relationship. The pair are regularly involved in charity work and speak about their faith openly through various social media platforms.

These days, Varner stays at home and takes care of their two children, Krew Aron and Brooklyn Elizabeth. Although Kayla Varner has her hands full these days, she was a promising athlete in her youth. She was on the soccer team at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Nevada, where she first met Bryce.

Kayla Varner later went on to play soccer at Ohio State University, where she was a star on the Varsity Women's team. In 2014, Harper and Varner had a brief split, but soon patched things up and were back together by mid-2015.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Bryce Harper gets emotional with his wife after clinching trip to World Series.

Harper won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019. Varner was at his side to celebrate. This year, their growing family hope to add another such honor to Harper's trophy case.

Bryce Harper is the man of the postseason

Harper is leading the MLB in batting this postseason. Harper currently leads the league in postseason home runs and RBIs this season, having hit five and 11 respectively. Harper's 2-run home run lifted the Phillies over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. The Phillies are now set to face the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series.

