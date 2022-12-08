Who is Kenley Jansen's wife? Meet Gianni Jansen

One of the biggest signings of the 2022 offseason has been the acquisition of closer Kenley Jansen by the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox agreed to terms to pay Jansen $32 million over the next two seasons. The team desperately hopes that the star closer will add a new dimension to their struggling bullpen.

ESPN @espn Breaking: Closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract, sources told @JeffPassan Breaking: Closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract, sources told @JeffPassan. https://t.co/GvwnEP3nY3

"Breaking: Closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract, sources told @JeffPassan" - @ ESPN

Kenley Jansen registered a league-best 41 saves in 2022, and is nine saves away from the 400-save club. However, not as much is known about the personal life of the expert finisher from Curacao.

Jansen is married to Gianni Jansen, a fellow Curacoan. Gianni was born and raised in Willemstad, the capital of the Dutch constituent country. She attended Rudolphus College there before matriculating to the American InterContinental University in Illinois.

She met Jansen in 2014, when he was already a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The pair dated for two years before finally deciding to tie the knot on April 16, 2016. During the couple's time in LA, Gianni was seen on occasion throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium.

Kenley Jansen signed with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, realizing a childhood dream after idolizing Braves icon Andruw Jones growing up. Gianni faithfully made the move from Los Angeles, where she was a successful real estate agent.

The pair welcomed their first child, a son named Kaden Isaiah Jansen into the world in August 2016. A couple of years later, they had their second son, Kyrian Jansen, who was born in 2018. In addition to their two children, she is also a faithful mother to Natalia, Kenley's daughter from a previous relationship.

Randi @randi9320 Another great day at the Ravine! Dodgers win and I got to meet Gianni Jansen! Another great day at the Ravine! Dodgers win and I got to meet Gianni Jansen! https://t.co/ppaHwciHNK

"Another great day at the Ravine! Dodgers win and I got to meet Gianni Jansen!" - @ Randi

It has become clear that Gianni is a faithful wife and a loving mother. Throughout the different moves, she has always followed Jansen as he lives out his dream of becoming a professional baseball pitcher. They will now seek to build a new life in Boston.

Kenley Jansen is a welcome addition for a struggling Boston Red Sox team

The Boston Red Sox finished last in the AL East last year, mainly due to mediocre pitching.

They hope that the addition of an experienced arm like Kenley Jansen's in their bullpen will allow them to go deeper into games with their lead. It will be interesting to see how one of the big moves of this offseason pans out.

Poll : 0 votes