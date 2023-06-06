Who is Kevin Gausman's wife, Taylor North? A glimpse into the personal life of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher

Kevin Gausman is a professional pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB. In December 2016, he completed an important milestone in his life when he married his longtime girlfriend Taylor North.

Taylor North was born to Michelle and Randy North in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She also has a younger sister named Madison North.

Taylor North Gausman attended Alfred. M. Barbe High School in Lake Charles. She also attended Louisiana State University from which, she graduated in 2014. She also served as a cheerleader during her time at LSU.

Currently, North is a skilled lifestyle and boudoir photographer. She shares pictures clicked by her on her Instagram handle Taylor Gausman Photography.

Kevin Gausman and Taylor North both attended the University of Louisiana and met each other there. Kevin was a baseball player for the LSU Tigers Baseball team. Soon after, they started dating each other. Moreover, she also attended his MLB debut as a member of the Baltimore Orioles in 2013.

The couple made their engagement known in 2015 and soon after in December 2016, they tied the knot with each other. Since then, they have been together.

The couple are also the proud parents of two daughters. Their first daughter Sadie was born on January 2019 and they welcomed their second daughter Sutton Claire on August 2021. Sadie also threw the first pitch to his father and baby sister on Kevin Gausman's bobblehead day.

Kevin and Taylor indeed have built a loving and caring family for themselves.

Kevin Gausman's personal life

Kevin Gausman in Wild Card Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two

Kevin Gausman is a veteran baseball player. Since making his debut in 2013, he has played for a variety of teams including the Toronto Blue Jays.

Regarding his personal life, Kevin Gausman was born on January 6, 1991, in Centennial, Colorado to Claire and Winifred Gausman. His father is a former college football official. He also has an elder brother named Brian Gausman. Kevin grew up as a fan of the Colorado Rockies. He attended Grandview High School in Aurora, Colorado. He earned the nickname "Gaus".

Kevin Gausman should juggle both his professional and personal responsibilities with his team in MLB and his family members.

