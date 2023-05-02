Who are Kody Clemens' brothers? Phillies IF and siblings continuing legacy of father Roger Clemens on the diamond

Philadelphia Phillies infielder and outfielder Kody Clemens is one of the upcoming new talents in the world of baseball. He comes from a family of baseball players and is the youngest son of baseball legend Roger Clemens. He has three brothers, Koby, Kory, and Kacy, most of whom are following in the footsteps of their father.

Kody’s older brother is Koby Aaron Clemens. He is a former professional baseball player. Although selected by the Houston Astros in the 2005 draft, Koby spent most of his career in the minor leagues playing for teams like the Greeneville Astros, Tri-City Valley Cats, Lexington Legends, North Shore Honu, Salem Avalanche, Corpus Christi Hooks, Mayaguez Indians, and more. He often played exhibition games with his father Roger Clemens. After he retired from playing baseball, he started his own company called Koby Clemens Baseball Clinics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kody’s second brother, Kory Allen Clemens, works in the real estate business. Notably, Kory caused controversy when he was recently arrested by the police for a DWI charge.

Kacy Clemens, the third-oldest brother, currently plays for the Staten Island FerryHawks. He was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth round of the 2017 amateur MLB draft.

Interestingly, all four of Roger Clemens’ sons' names begin with “K,” which signifies a strikeout in professional baseball.

Kody Clemens’ MLB career

Kody Clemens in Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day

Kody Clemens has shown his talent with the Philadelphia Phillies. He, like his older brother Koby, has created a career in the minor leagues.

Kody played for teams like the West Michigan Whitecaps, Lakeland Flying Tigers, Erie SeaWolves, and Toledo Mud Hens. He earned a major MLB accomplishment for the Detroit Tigers when he struck out Shohei Ohtani. He also hit his first home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022. He started his 2023 in the minor leagues for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Kody has created a batting average of .151 with eight home runs and batted in 22 runs. It is expected that when he debuts for the Phillies, they can utilize him to his full potential.

Poll : 0 votes