Who is Kory Clemens? MLB legend Roger Clemens' problem child gets arrested on DWI charge

Kory Clemens, the son of MLB legend Roger Clemens, was recently arrested following a DWI charge on April 7.

The arrest was made by the Houston police. He is accused of causing heavy frontal damage to the car that he struck.

Additionally, there are also reports that he had slurred speech, was stumbling on his feet, had bloodshot eyes and was intoxicated at the time of the arrest. He also threw up on the spot. He was booked into the Harris County Jail and was later released after posting bond.

Kory Clemens is the second oldest of Roger Clemens’s four sons and he works in the real estate business. This isn’t the first time that Kory has been arrested. In 2019, he was arrested for DWI in Houston, Texas, for failing a field sobriety test. However, the case was dismissed in a pretrial diversion program.

It is expected that Kory Clemens will consider these experiences as lessons and learn to conduct himself in a proper manner.

Roger Clemens's MLB career

Roger Clemens in Long Island Ducks v Sugar Land Skeeters game

Clemens, also nicknamed “Rocket”, is a well-known legend in the world of baseball. He played for a wide variety of teams, including the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays.

Clemens had a win-loss record of 354-184 with an earned run average of 3.12. He also has 4,672 strikeouts. In his 24 years in the MLB, he won two championships.

