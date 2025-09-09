  • home icon
"Who let the Mets offense in the Phillies clubhouse?" - Fans erupt after Aaron Nola’s postgame interview gets hilariously interrupted by loud fart

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 09, 2025 05:23 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn
Fans erupt after Aaron Nola’s postgame interview gets hilariously interrupted by loud fart noise - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Phillies' dominance in the National East continued on Monday as they shut out division rivals the New York Mets to win the series opener and extend their lead to 8.0 games.

Phillies ace Aaron Nola pitched six scoreless innings to help his team to a 1-0 win in the series opener. However, a bizarre incident from his post-game interaction has gone viral on social media.

After his scoreless outing, a bizarre scene unfolded as a fart noise had everyone in stitches during Nola's postgame interview in the Phillies clubhouse.

Fans reacted to the incident on social media.

"Who let the Mets offense in the Phillies clubhouse?"
"Fart is a great description of the Mets."
"Who ever farted I know that shit felt good and wet."
"I’ve been laughing for at least 6 or 7 minutes from this."
Aaron Nola went six innings deep, allowing just three hits and walking two batters with seven strikeouts. The Mets were restricted to just five hits on the night, with the other two coming against reliever Jhoan Duran.

Aaron Nola pleased to contribute in Phillies' win over Mets

Aaron Nola entered the contest after struggling in his four previous starts. In his last four games, Nola boasted a woeful 8.38 ERA with his season ERA at 6.78 in 13 starts.

However, the veteran ace was assured on Monday and expressed delight in helping the team secure a win over their division rivals.

“I haven't had a game like this in quite some time,” Nola said. “But I was able to put the team in a position to win and throw some zeros in there, and the bullpen came in and did their job.”
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was also pleased to see his ace regain his form with the postseason looming.

“That was really encouraging just seeing him pitch the way he has for so many years here,” Realmuto said of Nola. “This time of year, we all know how important starting pitching is, and him being able to throw up zeros against a really good lineup like that is definitely encouraging to see."

Aaron Nola's outing was a big boost for the NL East leaders as they have struggled with injuries to the pitching staff this season and could use Nola's experience in the playoffs.

