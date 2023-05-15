Who is Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s wife, Jennifer Alvarez? A glimpse into the personal life of Arizona Diamondbacks star

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is an MLB veteran who plays for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He completed an important milestone in his life when he got hitched to his longtime partner Jennifer Alvarez in 2019. Fans are interested in learning more about the personal life of the Arizona Diamondbacks star.

Jennifer Alvarez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. first met each other at a Halloween party and started dating shortlyafter. Their relationship developed over time, and they married each other in December 2019. She likes to keep her personal life private. She also balances being the perfect wife to Gurriel Jr. and a loving mother to their children.

Lourdes and Jennifer have a very romantic relationship. They often attend events together and like spending quality time with each other. Lourdes and Jennifer are and both loving and supportive people.

She is also a very strong supporter of her husband's profession. She often accompanies him to the ballpark to watch him play. Lourdes often reposts her images on Instagram to express his gratitude and affection for her. He also considers Jennifer to be one of his support pillars.

Jennifer Alvarez works in the real estate business.

Do Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Jennifer Alvarez have children?

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and his wife Jennifer Alvarez have three children together. They welcomed their second child named Jordan Logan on November 25, 2021. The children often attend Gurriel's games with their mother.

