Who is Masyn Winn? Height, weight, stats and more of recently called up Cardinals top prospect

Star prospect Masyn Winn's promotion to the major leagues is one of the most eagerly awaited events of the 2023 St. Louis Cardinals season.

According to a tweet posted by the Cardinals on Thursday, Winn will be recalled before Friday's game against the New York Mets and will wear the No. 0.

Winn, a shortstop by trade, is widely considered the Cardinals' best prospect and received his MLB call-up at the age of 21. His 125 hits this season rank among the top 10 for anyone in the minor leagues.

Masyn Winn, a 2020 SS/RHP from Kingwood, Texas, weighs 175 pounds and stands 5-10. He's athletic, with a little wiry strength. Winn is a 6.51 runner with explosive speed and quickness who regularly steals bases.

Winn displays the same level of agility in the infield, and has fast hands and good arm strength. He has previously thrown up to 95 mph off the mound but did not pitch at the ongoing competition.

The right-handed batter has a very high bat speed for his stature and has a penchant for his hand hitch to occasionally fall out of sync.

Masyn Winn's baseball career

Winn was raised in Kingwood, Texas, where he went to Kingwood High School. He was born in Katy, Texas.

In his junior year in 2019, Winn hit .417 with eight home runs and 46 RBIs while also pitching 13-0, with a 0.67 ERA, 117 strikeouts and winning the District 22-6A MVP award.

During the second round of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, the St. Louis Cardinals picked Winn. As a two-way player, he joined them on a $2.1 million incentive. He was given the Palm Beach Cardinals of the Low-A Southeast to start the 2021 campaign, where he made his professional shortstop debut.

Winn came back to Peoria to start the 2022 campaign. At the All-Star Futures Game in 2022, he was chosen to play with Jordan Walker for the Cardinals. After the season, he will represent the Salt River Rafters in the Arizona Fall League.