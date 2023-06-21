Who is Matt Olson's wife, Nicole Olson? Braves baseman's personal life explored

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson married his longtime girlfiend Nicole Olson in November 2021.

She was born to Martin and Jackie Hiller Kidder at Johns Creek, Georgia, on June 18, 1995. Martin is the chief financial officer at Gain Servicing and Cherokee Funding in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nicole attended Johns Creek High School until 2013. She attended Globis Study Abroad in Verona, Italy, in 2015 to study global and international studies. Nicole studied at the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business, where she earned a BBA in 2017.

She worked as a CBRE advisory and transactional service intern while she was still at college. Olson is now employed with worldwide provider of commercial real estate services, Jones Lang LaSalle, as a retail tenant advisor/associate.

Matt Olson's career with Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson, 29, signed an eight-year, $168 million contract deal before the 2022 season with the Atlanta Braves, who made a huge financial commitment to secure his services.

Olson's contract peaks with $22 million salary each year from 2024 through 2029. For context, Freddie Freeman, 33, made $22 million in his last two seasons. There's a $20 million club option in 2030 in the Olson contract, with no buyout, when the player will be 36.

The Athletics sent Olson to the Atlanta Braves on March 14, 2022. The next day, Olson agreed a $80-million contract extension. The agreement surpassed Freeman's 2014 eight-year, $135 million contract to become the team's richest contract.

Olson frequently wore the No. 28 when he played for the Oakland Athletics, and he continues to do so with the Braves. Following his 2017 big league promotion to Oakland, Olson began playing with the No. 28, as Stephen Vogt was already wearing his preferred number (21), which he wore in memory of Jeff Francoeur.

Along with teammate Dansby Swanson, who had 162 starts, Matt Olson was one of just two players in the MLB to play 162 games during the 2022 season.

