Matt Olson contract: Breaking down Braves baseman's salary details in 2023

The Atlanta Braves made a significant investment securing first baseman Matt Olson before the 2022 season by signing him to an eight-year, $168 million contract extension. The deal ensures Olson will remain with the Braves through the 2029 season, with a $20 million team option for 2030. This contract makes Olson one of the highest-paid players on the Braves roster, with an anual average salary of $21 million.

Olson’s arrival in Atlanta came after a trade that saw the Braves acquire him from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for several promising prospects. The move signaled the end of Freddie Freeman’s tenure with the Braves.

Matt Olson, an Atlanta native, saw the opportunity to play for his hometown and to join one of MLB’s strongest teams as too good to pass up. Growing up in the Atlanta area, Olson had long been connected to the Braves through hus relationship with former players such as Chipper Jones and Brian McCann, who were also represented by his agent.

A look into Matt Olson’s 2023 season.

In his second season with the Atlanta Braves, Matt Olson continues to have a peculiar and intriguing performance. Olson's 2023 season has been marked by extremes in strikeouts, walks, and home runs. He has been swinging and missing at a higher rate, with a whiff rate of 34.3 percent, the highest of his career.

Despite the increased strikeouts, Olson has managed to maintain strong offensive numbers. He leads the Braves in home runs (18) and RBIs (45), with an .848 OPS and 126 OPS+, which are well above average.

Additionally, Olson has shown good plate discipline, drawing 45 walks this season with a walk rate of 15.1 percent. Although his performance is unorthodox, Olson's contributions make him a valuable asset to the Braves' lineup, where he bats second. If he maintains his current pace, Olson is on track to surpass his previous strikeout record but also hit a significant number of home runs and RBIs.

Despite the peculiarities, Atlanta relies on Olson's offensive production and appreciates his unique abilities.

