MLB 2023: 5 players Atlanta Braves could target before the trade deadline

The Atlanta Braves are one of the top teams in the MLB and are considered one of the top contenders to win the World Series this year. Thanks to their superstar roster, which features potential National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr., the Braves are as potent as they come.

That being said like every team across the MLB, the Atlanta Braves are not without areas where they can improve. This is why many expect Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos to be active before the trade deadline this summer.

Here's a closer look at five potential players that Atlanta may acquire this summer if they do indeed become buyers at the trade deadline.

#1 - A reunion with Jorge Soler could benefit the Atlanta Braves

Slugging outfielder Jorge Soler has been nothing short of magnificent for the Miami Marlins this season, helping the team post a surprising 41-31 record in the NL East. If the Marlins remain competitive by the time of the trade deadline, it would be unlikely that the team would move on from the veteran outfielder. However, if they fall out of contention, Soler would be one of the top targets on the market.

Buc ⚾️ Natty 🏈 @BucNastyLives Before the Marlins leave town, the Braves should trade Marcel Ozuna and the Atlanta Falcons for Jazz Chisholm and Soler. Get it done. Before the Marlins leave town, the Braves should trade Marcel Ozuna and the Atlanta Falcons for Jazz Chisholm and Soler. Get it done. https://t.co/JDPMJR6nxD

Given the inconsistencies of some of the Braves outfielders such as Michael Harris II and Marcell Ozuna, Soler could be seen as an upgrade over both. The hard-hitting 31-year-old could also slot in at DH for the World Series contenders.

#2 - Alexis Diaz could be a bullpen addition

The Cincinnati Reds are another team that could be buyers at the trade deadline, but with plenty of time remaining before August, there is a chance that they fall off. If they do find themselves out of the playoff race, relief pitcher Alexis Diaz would be one of their most valuable trade chips.

The 26-year-old has been stellar for Cincinnati this season, posting a 2-1 record with 18 saves and a 1.86 ERA. If the Reds do elect to move him, they could likely score a few interesting prospects in return.

#3 - Tim Anderson could become the Braves' top shortstop

While the team has enjoyed a fruitful season from Orlando Arcia, he is nowhere near the player Tim Anderson can be when he is healthy. Given the likeliness of the Chicago White Sox moving on from the talented, albeit oft-injured shortstop, he could likely be had for a reasonable price.

Tim Anderson's combination of speed and power would be intriguing in the Braves' potent offensive lineup. If Alex Anthopoulos could land the two-time All-Star, it could be a championship-winning move.

A's Enjoyer @FisherPlzSeii Tim anderson is so gonna be an Atlanta Brave come the trade deadline lmfao Tim anderson is so gonna be an Atlanta Brave come the trade deadline lmfao

#4 - David Bednar could be another relief option for the Atlanta Braves

Similar to their division rivals, the Pittsburgh Pirates could either find themselves as buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. While their current 34-36 suggest the latter, it remains to be seen how the next two months will play out for the Pirates. If they do indeed become sellers, they will likely look to move on from several of their veterans.

This is where David Bednar could come into play. The 28-year-old closer has been solid this season, recording 14 saves through 26.0 innings this year, while also posting a 1.73 ERA with 31 strikeouts. Bednar could become a high-leverage pitcher for the Atlanta Braves if they were to land him in a deal.

#5 - Randal Grichuk could be seen as a replacement for Marcell Ozuna

The Colorado Rockies are destined to become sellers at the trade deadline, with several of their talented veterans likely to be on the move. Enter Randal Grichuk who could be an outfield target for several contenders, including the Atlanta Braves.

"Realistic trade candidates if the Rockies decide to sell at the deadline: CJ Cron, Brent Suter, Randall Grichuk, Jurickson Profar, Harold Castro" - @MrRFBleachers

The 31-year-old has been solid for the Colorado Rockies this season, posting a .297 batting average with a home run and 15 RBIs in 39 games. While he has struggled with consistency in the past, he has proven himself to be an effective outfielder when he is healthy. He could play in a rotational outfield role for the Atlanta Braves

