Chipper Jones, the renowned former baseball player, made a bold move by joining ESPN as an analyst in 2020. The announcement of his contract with the network was made amid anticipation of fans.

Jones expressed his sentiments about the current state of baseball and acknowledged the frustration felt by fans and players alike.

The aftermath of the Houston Astros' cheating scandal left a black mark on the game, further dampening the already waning enthusiasm.

In 2020, Jones admitted that if it were not for his loyalty to the Atlanta Braves and his personal relationships with players, he might not be watching baseball as much. He said:

“I understand where everyone is emotionally towards the game right now. Scandal after scandal. Black eye after black eye. We’re all kind of frustrated with it."

Regarding the Astros scandal, Jones expressed his disappointment in the team's decision to cheat, especially considering their immense talent.

However, he also showed understanding and sympathy toward the younger players and rookies who may have felt powerless to speak out against the wrongdoing.

Jones cited the hierarchical nature of MLB clubhouses, explaining how players often follow the lead of those with more influence and experience

Chipper Jones and his MLB career

Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves

Chipper Jones, the iconic Atlanta Braves third baseman, is set to make a return to the team's coaching staff in 2023. Jones will reprise his role as a hitting consultant, a position he previously held during the Braves' successful World Series campaign in 2021.

This news was confirmed by David O'Brien of The Athletic, adding to the excitement surrounding the Braves organization.

Jones, born on April 24, 1972, had an illustrious playing career that spanned two decades, from 1993 to 2012.

He was selected by the Braves as the first overall pick in the 1990 MLB draft, setting the stage for a remarkable journey with the team. Throughout his career, Jones achieved numerous accolades, including eight All-Star selections, two Silver Slugger Awards, and the prestigious 1999 National League Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award.

Renowned for his offensive prowess, Jones retired with an impressive .303 career batting average, 468 home runs, and 1,623 runs batted in (RBIs). Notably, he holds the record for the most RBIs by a third baseman in MLB history.

His achievements also extend to his remarkable on-base percentage, ranking first in Braves history with a .402 mark. Furthermore, Jones is revered as one of the greatest switch hitters of all time, boasting a career batting average over .300 and 400 or more home runs.

In recognition of his contributions, the Braves retired Jones' number 10 jersey on June 28, 2013, and he was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame. Additionally, Jones received the ultimate honor when he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018, making it in his first year of eligibility.

Following his retirement, Jones ventured into broadcasting as an ESPN color analyst in 2020, showcasing his expertise and insights on the game. However, his passion for the Braves remains evident as he rejoined the organization as an assistant hitting consultant in 2021, contributing to the team's success.

Now, as he resumes his role in 2023, Braves fans can look forward to benefiting from Jones' wealth of knowledge and experience.

Chipper Jones' return to the Braves coaching staff brings a sense of excitement and anticipation. With his invaluable contributions as a player and his continued involvement in the organization, Jones will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the team's hitting strategies and the development of its players.

As the Braves aim for continued success, Jones' presence will serve as a source of inspiration and guidance for both seasoned veterans and promising newcomers alike.

