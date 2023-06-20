In the aftermath of the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal, Major League Baseball took disciplinary action against those involved. Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow faced one-year suspensions and were subsequently dismissed by Astros owner Jim Crane.

However, the fallout from the scandal continued to reverberate throughout the league, and players expressed their discontent with how the situation was handled.

One such player who didn't hold back his emotions was Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis. In a recent interview, Markakis expressed his frustration, stating:

"Every single guy over there needs a beating''.

He criticized MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for what he perceived as a lack of appropriate punishment and voiced his belief that the scandal had caused significant harm.

Markakis's strong words reflect the sentiment of many players who felt let down by the Astros' actions and the subsequent leniency granted to the players involved. His comments exemplify his unwavering commitment to playing the game with integrity and always doing things "the right way."

The sign-stealing scandal in Houston sent shockwaves throughout the baseball community, tarnishing the Astros' reputation and raising questions about the fairness of the game.

The repercussions of the scandal extended far beyond the Astros organization, as players and fans alike grappled with feelings of betrayal and disappointment.

Nick Markakis's career highlights

Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins

Nicholas Markakis, a former professional baseball right fielder, had an impressive 15-year career in Major League Baseball playing for the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves.

Markakis was selected as the Orioles' first-round draft pick, seventh overall, in the 2003 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2006 and quickly established himself as a key player for the Orioles.

Throughout his career, Markakis showcased his exceptional skills both offensively and defensively. He was a three-time recipient of the prestigious Gold Glove Award, recognizing his outstanding defensive prowess in the outfield.

In addition, Markakis earned a Silver Slugger Award and was named an MLB All-Star in 2018, reflecting his offensive contributions to the game.

Markakis held the MLB record for the longest errorless streak by an outfielder, going an impressive 398 consecutive games without making an error. His consistency and reliability in the field made him a valuable asset to his teams.

After the conclusion of the 2020 season, Markakis made the decision to retire from professional baseball, announcing his retirement prior to the start of the 2021 season. His retirement marked the end of an accomplished career.

