Who is Matt Waldron? Padres knuckleballer to make MLB debut vs Nationals

The San Diego Padres are calling up pitching prospect Matt Waldron to start Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals. This will be the young right-handed pitcher's MLB debut.

One thing to note about Waldron is that he's not your typical starting pitcher. He's a knuckleballer. His debut on Saturday will be the first time a knuckleballer has pitched in the league since 2021, when Mickey Jannis appeared for the Baltimore Orioles.

Sammy Levitt | Padres Radio Host @SammyLev RHP Matt Waldron is here in the Padres clubhouse and says he’s making the start tomorrow against the Nationals. RHP Matt Waldron is here in the Padres clubhouse and says he’s making the start tomorrow against the Nationals.

Matt Waldron was selected in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians. Coming up in the draft, he didn't throw a knuckleball. He threw a traditional low 90s fastball with some offspeed stuff. It wasn't until 2021 that he started to mess around with the knuckleball.

After messing around with the pitch and seeing its effectiveness on data-tracking machines like Rapsodo, his teammates encouraged him to keep working on it. Eventually, he became confident enough to throw it in a game; the rest was history.

This is something every baseball player thinks they have in their back pocket. Even infielders and outfielders occasionally throw a knuckleball while warming up. But it's a hard pitch to master. If there's even a slight rotation to the pitch, the ball looks like a little league fastball and usually gets sent out of the stadium.

Matt Waldron will be a sight to see

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael Wacha was originally scheduled to get the start on Saturday against the Washinton Nationals. But he's dealing with shoulder fatigue and will have his start rescheduled.

With Matt Waldron getting the start instead, this will be something baseball fans won't want to miss. Knuckleball pitchers bring a different element to the game, and it's truly a spectacle for fans to watch and enjoy.

