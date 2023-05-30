Max Scherzer, nicknamed "Mad Max", is one of the finest pitchers for the New York Mets. However, baseball fans are curious to know about his parents Bard and Jan Scherzer.

Max Scherzer was born on Jul 27, 1984, in Chesterfield, St.Louis, Missouri to Brad and Jan Scherzer. His parents met at Mizzou in the 1970s and raised two sons in Missouri.

However, when Max was three years old, it was clear to his father that he wanted to be an MLB player. He would often take Max to play in the Little Leagues. He also knew that Max possessed a strong competitive streak which resulted in his aggressive nature on the mound.

Max's mother Jan Scherzer is a quiet and private person. Initially, his parents did not get to communicate with him regularly as they were on the East Coast and Max was playing on the West Cost. However, his arrival on the East Coast by playing for the Mets allowed him to spend more time with his parents.

Max's parents are quite supportive of their son's baseball career.

Max Scherzer's personal life

Max Scherzer is an MLB veteran having played for a variety of teams like the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and now the New York Mets. However, in his personal life, the player has heterochromia iridium causing his right eye to be blue and his left eye to be brown.

Max had a younger sibling named Alex who committed suicide in 2012. Max dedicates his every start to his late brother.

He met his future wife, Erica May, at the University of Missouri and after dating for more than eight years, they got married in November 2013. They also have three daughters and one son.

Their eldest child Brooklyn was born in 2017, followed by a second daughter, Kacey in 2019. Their son Derek was born in 2021 and finally, their fourth daughter Nikki was born in 2023.

The Scherzers are associated with the Human Rescue Alliance, which helps in covering the adoption fees of dogs. Max Scherzer is expected to have a loving and caring relationship with his parents and his family.

