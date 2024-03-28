"Who needs Ohtani" - Angels fans ecstatic as Mike Trout homers during first at-bat of season

It did not take long for Mike Trout to remind MLB fans why he has arguably been the best player in baseball over the past decade. The veteran Los Angeles Angels outfielder got his club on the board early during the club's Opening Day matchup against the Baltimore Orioles.

Expand Tweet

The three-time MVP took a Corbin Burnes pitch over the fence during his first at-bat of the season. Mike Trout launched an Opening Day home run off the new Baltimore Orioles ace, sending baseball fans into a frenzy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It was not only Los Angeles Angels fans who took to social media to praise the superstar but baseball fans in general. A number of these fans said that it did not take long for Trout to remind the rest of the league why he is one of the best to ever do it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other fans used the Mike Trout home run as an opportunity to take shots at former Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani. These fans made jokes about the two-way sensation, saying who needs Ohtani when they still have Trout on the roster.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While this may bit of an exaggeration, MLB fans are happy to see Trout performing in the wake of a franchise-altering offseason. Many of these MLB fans are just happy to see Trout healthy and performing like the superstar he has been his entire career.

Expand Tweet

Mike Trout will look to lead the Los Angeles Angels to the postseason for the first time since 2014

It may be a tall order, however, Trout will be tasked with leading a new-look Los Angeles Angels squad to the postseason. The future Hall of Famer will need to remain healthy and effective if the Angels have any hope of reaching the playoffs for only the second time in his career.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Following the departure of Shohei Ohtaniin free agency, the Los Angeles Angels had a relatively disappointing offseason, something that the team's fans were discouraged by.

Expand Tweet

The Angels made a few moves this offseason, bringing in several veterans, including Miguel Sano, Matt Moore, Aaron Hicks, and Adam Cimber. Although Mike Trout launched a solo home run during his first at-bat of the season, he is going to need some help if the team is going to make some noise.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.