Who is Nelson Cruz's girlfriend, Yuberkis Mateo? MLB veteran's personal life explored

Take a look at Nelson Cruz's girlfriend Yuberkis Mateo. The seven-time MLB All-Star is a Dominican-American professional baseball designated hitter and right fielder for the San Diego Padres.

Nelson Cruz prefers to keep his personal life hidden from the public, and the pair kept their connection quiet for a long time. Cruz shared the first snapshot with Yuberkis in November, when she and their two children came to see his game.

Nelson Cruz's girlfriend, Yuberkis Mateo, is an entrepreneur. Mateo and Cruz made their relationship public in 2021. The duo, who hail from the Dominican Republic, had their first child, Neon, in 2019 and second child, Gala, two years later.

Here are some photos of the couple:

Yuberkis Mateo, Nelson Cruz's girlfriend, owns a vehicle rental company in the Dominican Republic. She was born on October 3, 1989, and is now 33 years old. Cruz's spouse is nine years younger than him, whom she was expected to meet in 2018.

Yuberkis' Instagram account makes one thing quite clear: she enjoys traveling. She has published images of her travels to places ranging from Greece to Spain to Israel.

Nelson has a son and a daughter from a prior relationship, and they frequently appear on his Instagram account.

Nelson Cruz: A look inside his professional life

Nelson Cruz signed as a non-drafted free agent with the New York Mets and participated in the Dominican Summer League for three years.

He made his major league debut on September 17, 2005, with the Brewers, but was sent to Nashville to start the 2006 season and batted.302/.378/.528 in 102 games. Cruz had a breakout year in 2009 and was named an All-Star in July as a substitute for the injured Torii Hunter.

The player won his first career 5-hit game in 2014, as a designated hitter for the American League for his third MLB All-Star Game. He signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Washington Nationals on March 13, 2022, with a mutual option for 2023 and reached 2,000 career hits in his MLB career on August 15, when he went 2 for 4 against the San Diego Padres.

