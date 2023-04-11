Who is Nick Castellanos' wife, Jessica? A glimpse into the personal life of Philadelphia Phillies star

Nick Castellanos, an American right fielder for the Philadelphia Phillies, is married to Jessica Gomez Castellanos, a quirky New Jersey businesswoman.

Nick was raised by his parents, Michelle and Jorge, in South Florida, and his mother's family is based in Michigan. Nick Castellanos was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He spent seven seasons with the Tigers before being dealt to the Chicago Cubs in 2019.

Nick spent two seasons playing for the Cincinnati Reds before agreeing to a five-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022.

According to Jessica Castellanos's LinkedIn profile, she is a specialist in social media marketing and graphic design. In 2018, she founded her business, All Ways Social. She was employed at Universal Nutrition as a social media manager until August 2017 before starting All Ways Social.

Jessica has also worked on the side as a freelance graphic designer for the past six years, starting in January 2017. All Ways Social aids in the development of advertising and marketing campaigns for creative companies.

The Love Story of Nick Castellanos and Jessica

Nick and Jessica Gomez Castellanos started dating in 2017. On Feb. 8, 2021, they got married. Prior to being married in 2021, Nick and Jessica Castellanos dated for four years.

On April 25, 2017, Nick and Jessica officially joined Instagram.

"Appreciating you a little extra today ♥️" - jesscastellanoss

They frequently had romantic times together, as shown in their social media pictures:

"Being married is so much fun, 10/10 would recommend." - jesscastellanoss

Prior to getting hitched to Jessica, Nick Castellanos was married to Vanessa Hernandez, the mother of his first child Liam. Nick and Vanessa got divorced in 2017.

Jessica shares a great bond with Liam.

"Went on a magic carpet ride to Miami for Halloween with my Aladdin & Genie" - jesscastellanoss

The baseball star had his second baby a year after getting married to Jessica. On May 4, 2022, Jessica gave birth to Otto Castellanos, the couple's first child.

