Who is Osvaldo Bido? Meet Pirates prospect following impressive MLB debut

The Pittsburgh Pirates debuted yet another impressive rookie last night, as Osvaldo Bido dazzled through his first four innings in the MLB. At the age of 27 years old, Bido's journey to the show has been a long one, but if his performance last night against the Chicago Cubs was any indication, it was well worth the wait.

Osvaldo Bido's MLB debut seemingly came out of nowhere considering the fact that he is a 27-year-old rookie. The right-handed pitcher threw 4.0 innings, giving up a run, while recording six strikeouts in the process. Unfortunately for Bido, the Pirates' bullpen imploded, allowing 9 runs from the sixth inning on, resulting in a 10-6 loss.

Bido is yet another player from the Pittsburgh Pirates academy in the Dominican Republic to make it to the MLB, proving the ever-growing international presence in baseball. Bido joins Luis Ortiz, Yerry de Los Santos, and Rodolfo Castro as another talented member of said academy.

The 27-year-old from the Dominican Republic signed a contract out with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2017. Over the past six seasons, the 6-foot-3 pitcher has battled his way through the professional ranks, earning his eventual big league debut against the Chicago Cubs.

"Credit where due: Signed by Rene Gayo. His 37th player to reach the majors. He’d never give up on the older kids in Latin America, most of whom never get a chance after age 18. Osvaldo Bido was 21. He’s now 27 for his debut. Congrats to all involved." - @Dejan_Kovacevic

His promotion to the Pittsburgh Pirates may have come as a surprise given the fact that his Triple-A statistics were less than impressive. Through 55.1 innings with the Indianapolis Indians, Bido has pitched to a 3-4 record with a 4.55 ERA and 56 strikeouts.

Osvaldo Bido joins the Pittsburgh Pirates' growing ranks of Dominican-born players within their organization

Bido is among the 16 different players on the Pittsburgh Pirates' roster born in the Dominican Republic. As previously mentioned, he is the fourth graduate from the Pirates' Dominican Academy that is currently on the 40-man roster, joining Luis Ortiz, Yerry de Los Santos, and Rodolfo Castro.

Other notable Dominican players in the Pirates organization include potential superstar Oneil Cruz, Roansy Contreras, and former All-Star Carlos Santana.

