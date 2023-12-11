Who owns the Los Angeles Dodgers? Ownership structure of Shohei Ohtani's next team explored 

The Los Angeles Dodgers, one of Major League Baseball's most successful and storied franchises, has a rich history dating back to their formation in the 1800's. Over the years, the team has seen numerous ownership changes, each contributing to its legacy.

Guggenheim Baseball Management, which includes Todd Boehly, Mark Walter and Magic Johnson, purchased the Los Angeles Dodgers from Frank McCourt for $2.15 billion, in 2012. This was reportedly the highest amount ever paid for a professional sports team at the time.

The land surrounding the stadium was reportedly purchased for a further $150 million. This firm has reportedly over $325 billion in assets under its management.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mark Walter is the CEO of Guggenheim Partners and the chairman of Dodgers, holds the majority shares while the other owners namely Peter Guber, Magic Johnson, Stan Kasten, Bobby Patton, Todd Boehly, Bille Jean King and Ilana Kloss, Robert L. Plummer and Alan Smolinisky own the minority stakes at Dodgers.

Peter Guber owns the Golden State Warriors of NBA, the Los Angeles Football Club of MLS, and aXiomatic Gaming, a professional eSports team.

Stan Kasten is the former president of the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals, and the current president and part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Robert (Bobby) Patton, Jr. is a partner of Guggenheim Baseball Management and became part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 30, 2012.

Todd Boehly owns 20% of the Los Angeles Dodgers and is also a part owner of the Los Angeles Sparks. He is an owner of fantasy sports company DraftKings and esports organization Cloud9.

Magic Johnson is a basketball legend, having played over 13 seasons in the NBA. Apart from the Dodgers, he is also the member of a group that owns the Los Angeles FC of MLS, the Los Angeles Sparks of WNBA and the Washington Commanders of NFL.

LA Dodgers stand with Mark Walters and Stan Kasten

The Los Angeles Dodgers accomplished both on-field success and financial stability under the management of Guggenheim Baseball Management. The team made multiple appearances, winning the National League and the World Series in the year 2020. In their most recent season which was in 2022, they had their maximum wins, i.e 111.

The Dodgers sent shockwaves across the MLB landscape by signing Shohei Ohtani to a whopping $700 million deal - the largest contract ever in North American sports history. This deal will also help Dodgers elevate its status globally due to Ohtani’s international appeal and marketability.

The addition of Ohtani into the Dodgers' lineup will transform the team into an even more fierce competitor. The partnership between Ohtani and existing stars like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman could help elevate Dodgers' chances of making deep playoff runs.

Guggenheim Baseball Management will be hopeful of another World Series crown for Los Angeles Dodgers after addition of Shohei Ohtani

Under Guggenheim Baseball Management, the Los Angeles Dodgers remain a dominant force in MLB, consistently competing at the highest level. The ownership group's strategic vision has not only ensured the team's financial stability but also established them as a perennial competitor.

The addition of Shohei Ohtani to the team further exemplifies their commitment towards excellence. Ohtani’s skill set will not only improve their performance on field, but also expand Dodger’s fan base globally.

The Dodgers have done exceptionally well during the regular season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.