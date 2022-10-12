Who is Phil Maton's Wife, Katelynn Cook?

With the MLB Playoffs underway, Phil Maton and the Houston Astros will be looking to secure their second World Series Championship since 2017. Unfortunately, Maton will have to watch his team from the sidelines. The 29-year-old pitcher broke his finger after punching a locker after giving up a hit to his younger brother Nick.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Astros reliever Phil Maton fractured his fifth metacarpal bone after punching his locker.



"Astros reliever Phil Maton fractured his fifth metacarpal bone after punching his locker. He is out for the postseason." - FOX Sports: MLB

When asked why he punched the locker, Maton said: "I was upset with how my outing went," Maton continued. "Kind of a short-sighted move. Ultimately it was selfish. And it's one of those things I hope doesn't affect our team moving forward."

The injury drew an end to the season for Maton, who finished the year with a 3.84 ERA and 73 strikeouts over 65.2 innings.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Nick and Phil Maton's mom watching her sons play each other and repping both of their teams 🥹 Nick and Phil Maton's mom watching her sons play each other and repping both of their teams 🥹 https://t.co/xoNbZNJhe6

While the incident occurred after surrendering a hit to his younger brother Nick Maton, it was another member of his family that people were asking questions about: his wife Katelynn.

Phil Maton and Katelynn Cook

Although Maton is a professional athlete, him and his wife live rather private lives. On November 13th, 2021, Maton and wife Katelynn wed in San Diego in front of friends and family.

It is not officially known how they met, however they both attended Louisiana Tech University where Cook completed her B.S. in Kinesiology and Exercise Science. She would go on to complete her Doctorate of Physical Therapy at California State University Fresno.

In 2020, Cook co-founded Gameday Physios, a strength and conditioning program where she continues to work.

