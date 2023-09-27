Who do the Phillies play in playoffs? Exploring Philadelphia's potential postseason opponent as NL's Wild Card race hits climax

The Philadelphia Phillies have secured a spot in the MLB playoffs 2023. The team is not going to win the division, though, so they are relegated to a Wild Card spot. That means they could have a few different teams that they are asked to visit for the first round.

Who do the Phillies play in the playoffs?

The Philadelphia Phillies can play the Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins, or Cincinnati Reds. However, the Marlins and the Reds are further back in the standings. These standings are not locked in, so the Phillies have a few potential opponents.

The Phillies have clinched a playoff spot

The Phillies could end up being 88-74 at the very worst. That is if they lose every single game left on the schedule. If they do so, they would be tied for the first Wild Card if the Arizona Diamondbacks won out. The Phillies have the season tiebreaker there.

The Chicago Cubs cannot get the first Wild Card. They can only finish one game below the Phillies if Chicago won out while Philadelphia lost out. That means that the Phillies are locked in to the first Wild Card slot, the fourth seed in the National League.

That means that they will face the second Wild Card team. Right now, that would be the Diamondbacks. However, the Cubs trail them a single game, and the Marlins are behind them facing a 1.5 game deficit.

The Reds are 2.5 games back of the Diamondbacks, so all four teams are still in play for the second and third Wild Card positions. Any one of them could be the NL's second Wild Card, leaving the third to visit the NL Central-winning Milwaukee Brewers.

The San Diego Padres aren't eliminated, but they cannot get to the second Wild Card now. It will be a very wild few days to wrap up the regular season. The Phillies, fortunately, need only sit back and wait to find out their opponent as they've confirmed a first Wild Card. Last season, they were the third Wild Card team.