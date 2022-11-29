Who has played the most games in MLB history? | MLB Records

To say the MLB season is a grind would be an understatement, as professional baseball plays the most games per season when compared to any other major American sport. Over the course of the 162-game season (excluding the postseason), teams must travel for 81 of them.

No player has played more games than the controversial Pete Rose. He has played the most games in Major League Baseball history with 3,562, 254 more than Carl Yastrzemski, who sits second with 3308.

⚾ J. Daniel ⚾ @JDaniel2033



legend Pete Rose passes Carl Yastrzemski on the all-time games played list with 3,309.



Pete would finish his career with 3,562

buff.ly/3A9aXWm 6/29/84 #Expos legend Pete Rose passes Carl Yastrzemski on the all-time games played list with 3,309.Pete would finish his career with 3,562 6/29/84#Expos legend Pete Rose passes Carl Yastrzemski on the all-time games played list with 3,309. Pete would finish his career with 3,562buff.ly/3A9aXWm https://t.co/WBhi7oD4VU

"6/29/84 #Expos legend Pete Rose passes Carl Yastrzemski on the all-time games played list with 3,309. Pete would finish his career with 3,562" - @JDaniel2033

While Pete Rose is one of the most polarizing players in baseball history, he holds more records than simply the most games played, but also the most hits, at-bats, and plate appearances. However, Rose ruined his own legendary career by illegally gambling on baseball games.

In August 1989, Rose was penalized with permanent ineligibility from baseball following accusations that he gambled on baseball games while he played for and managed the Cincinnati Reds. Part of the charges of his wrongdoing included claims that he bet on his own team.

As a result of being permanently banned from baseball, Rose has never, and may never enter the National Baseball Hall of Fame. While some fans believe that it's impossible to tell the story of baseball without Rose in the Hall of Fame, others continue to praise the MLB for continuing the punishment for his misdeeds.

Michael @MichaelHook_CLE Manfred saying there’s no way Pete Rose gets into the Hall of Fame when sports gambling has become so normalized is honestly such bullshit Manfred saying there’s no way Pete Rose gets into the Hall of Fame when sports gambling has become so normalized is honestly such bullshit

"Manfred saying there’s no way Pete Rose gets into the Hall of Fame when sports gambling has become so normalized is honestly such bullshit" - @MichaelHook_CLE

While it appears that Rose may never see himself enshrined in Cooperstown, his record for the most games played in history seems like it will live on forever.

Dominick DiNardo @dinardodp



Cincinnati Reds Pete Rose ends his consecutive games played streak at 745.



And six years later on this same exact day; he’s suspended from baseball for life for gambling.



#PeteRose #MLB On this date, Aug 24th in 1983-Cincinnati Reds Pete Rose ends his consecutive games played streak at 745.And six years later on this same exact day; he’s suspended from baseball for life for gambling. On this date, Aug 24th in 1983-Cincinnati Reds Pete Rose ends his consecutive games played streak at 745.And six years later on this same exact day; he’s suspended from baseball for life for gambling.#PeteRose #MLB https://t.co/KamCWUUH9r

"On this date, Aug 24th in 1983- Cincinnati Reds Pete Rose ends his consecutive games played streak at 745. And six years later on this same exact day; he’s suspended from baseball for life for gambling. #PeteRose #MLB" - Dominick DiNardo

Miguel Cabrera is the active leader for the most games played in the MLB

Upon news of Albert Pujols' retirement following the 2022 season, Miguel Cabrera now holds the crown for the most games played by an active player with 2,699. Behind him are Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, and Joey Votto.

MLB @MLB One last ride.



Miguel Cabrera has announced that the 2023 season will be his last. One last ride.Miguel Cabrera has announced that the 2023 season will be his last. https://t.co/aiyc8CDXqI

"One last ride. Miguel Cabrera has announced that the 2023 season will be his last." - MLB

Poll : 0 votes