Who is playing in the MLB London Series 2024? Everything you need to know about date, time, venue and more

MLB London Series is back for 2024. It is one of the biggest international events for baseball, a sport that has predominantly been America-centric for the majority of its history.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event, including which two rivals are going to face off in London this year.

Who's playing in the MLB London Series?

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets will face off in the MLB London Series this year. The Phillies have been one of MLB's best teams in 2024, while the Mets have struggled.

Bryce Harper and the Phillies are heading to London

London fans will get to watch Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso (unless he's still hurt), Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto, and Jeff McNeil take the field.

When is MLB London Series 2024?

The Mets and Phillies will face off on June 8 and 9. It is a two-game set, designed that way to prevent teams from experiencing extreme jet lag as they return to the United States and reenter their normal time zones.

Game 1 will be held at 1:10 pm EST or 6:10 pm BST. Game 2 is an afternoon game for the London fans, being at 10:10 am EST and 3:10 pm BST.

What is the venue for MLB London Series?

Where is the MLB London Series?

London Stadium will again be the host stadium for this series. After the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs played a two-game set there in 2023, the Phillies and Mets will return to the same field in 2024.

How to watch MLB London Series 2024

Both games will be on national television. Game 1 is set to be on FOX, and Game 2 will be on ESPN.

They will both be available for the majority of viewers. Since they aren't playing locally at their stadiums, neither of the standard broadcast locations (SNY or Bally Sports) will get the game.

