Who is Rhys Hoskins Wife? Meet Jayme Hoskins

Rhys Hoskins has been a star for his team, the Philadelphia Phillies, this postseason. The 29-year-old first baseman had his best season in 2022 in about four years.

Following the Phillies' win in the NLCS over the San Diego Padres, Hoskins was seen embracing his wife, Jayme. Let's take a look at who the Phillies star is lucky enough to call his wife.

Jayme Hoskins was born and raised in Sacramento, California, the same city that Rhys Hoskins hails from. Her maiden name is Bermudez, signaling that she has some amount of Hispanic ancestry.

Cindy Webster @CindyWeb94 Phanavision caught Rhys Hoskins wife crying tears of joy Phanavision caught Rhys Hoskins wife crying tears of joy ❤️❤️ https://t.co/9jYpIYoYn2

"Phanavision caught Rhys Hoskins wife crying tears of joy" - @ Cindy Webster

Jayme attended California Polytechnic in San Luis Obispo. Jayme Bermudez graduated in 2016 with a degree in recreation, parks and tourism administration, and sports management. Perhaps her interest in sports and recreation is what drew her to marry an MLB player.

After graduating, Jayme worked as a research assistant for the San Francisco Giants, her local team. She also had a stint in a job with the MLB that required her to travel overseas promoting and marketing the game.

While it is not clear how long Jayme and Rhys Hoskins have been involved, it is likely they met in Sacramento when they were both quite young.

Alex Carr @AlexCarrMLB



HAPPY WEDDING DAY, @jaymebermudez and



By the way, still waiting on my invite... probably got lost in the mail... If this isn’t the cutest thing I’ve ever seen...HAPPY WEDDING DAY, @jaymebermudez and @rhyshoskins ! You’re brilliant people, and I wish you both the greatest happiness life has to offer.By the way, still waiting on my invite... probably got lost in the mail... If this isn’t the cutest thing I’ve ever seen...HAPPY WEDDING DAY, @jaymebermudez and @rhyshoskins! You’re brilliant people, and I wish you both the greatest happiness life has to offer.By the way, still waiting on my invite... probably got lost in the mail... https://t.co/lQV7jYoeqk

"If this isn’t the cutest thing I’ve ever seen... HAPPY WEDDING DAY, @jaymebermudez and @rhyshoskins! You’re brilliant people, and I wish you both the greatest happiness life has to offer. By the way, still waiting on my invite... probably got lost in the mail..." - @ Alex Carr

The pair were married in November 2019, at a ceremony in their home state. Hoskins selected fellow Phillies teammate Scott Kingery to be one of his groomsmen for the special occasion. Their late dog, Rookie, was reportedly the ring-bearer at the ceremony.

Rhys Hoskins came alive for the Phillies in the NLCS against the Padres. In 18 at-bats, Hoskins garnered four home runs and seven RBIs. In fact, all four of his hits were home runs.

His biggest bomb of the series came in the bottom of the third inning of Game 4 against Yu Darvish. The Phillies went on to win the game 4-3 and advance to the World Series, their first appearance since 2009.

Rhys Hoskins looks to bring it home

Hoskins was a playoff rookie until 2022. So far, he has gone 8-for-44, but has hit for power. Hoskins has five home runs and 11 RBIs. He will hope to keep his production going against the Houston Astros in the World Series so that he and Jayme can celebrate a championship together this fall.

