Who is Robert Gasser? A closer look at Milwaukee Brewers pitching prospect set for MLB debut

It is a dream come true for Robert Gasser as the 24-year-old is slated to make his MLB debut on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals. One of the top pitching prospects for the Milwaukee Brewers, Gasser will make his major league debut against one of the club's division rivals.

"Robert Gasser. MLB debut. Tonight. #ThisIsMyCrew" - @BrewersPD

The San Diego Padres selected a native of El Dorado Hills, California, Robert Gasser in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft, however, he was later sent to Milwaukee. The young pitcher's promotion came in the wake of the five-game suspension of Brewers ace Freddy Peralta.

The number five prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers system according to MLB.com, Gasser has endured a difficult season in the minors, which made the call-up all the more surprising. After opening the year on the IL with a bone spur in his elbow, Gasser has since pitched 12.0 innings at Triple-A, posting a 5.25 ERA with 17 strikeouts and a 1.500 WHIP.

It remains to be seen if Gasser will remain with the club following Friday's start, however, he will have the opportunity to prove himself in the majors. There is a chance that if Gasser does well in his MLB debut he could remain with the Brewers for another start.

Aside from the suspension of Freddy Peralta, the Brewers' pitching rotation has been hit by a number of injuries. Wade Miley, DL Hall, and Jakob Junis are all currently on the IL.

Robert Gasser was acquired in a blockbuster trade back in 2022

The former University of Houston standout was traded by the San Diego Padres in 2022 as part of a blockbuster deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. Gasser was traded along with Dinelson Lamet, Taylor Rogers, and Esteury Ruiz in exchange for All-Star closer Josh Hader.

"An All-Star closer is heading west. The Padres reportedly acquire LHP Josh Hader from the Brewers for LHP Taylor Rogers, RHP Dinelson Lamet, LHP Robert Gasser and OF Esteury Ruiz, per @Feinsand" - @MLB

.Although the trade was one of the biggest and most talked about deals of the season in 2022, Gasser is the only player remaining on either team. Josh Hader has since moved to the Houston Astros, whereas Lamet, Rogers, and Ruiz are all on new clubs as well.

