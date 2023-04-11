Who is Roger Clemens' wife, Debra Lynn Godfrey? Polarizing pitcher's long marriage has been marred by controversies

Roger Clemens is used to seeing his name in the headlines, however, this time it is not his fault, but his son Kory's. The 34-year-old son of the polarizing pitcher has been arrested in Houston, Texas, for his second DWI following an early morning car wreck.

"Roger Clemens’ son Kory arrested for another DWI, threw up after allegedly hitting car" - New York Post

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kory, the son of Debra Lynn Godfrey and Roger Clemens, was arrested by Houston police in the early morning on Friday, April 7, according to court documents cited by TMZ. He is accused of causing “heavy” damage to the front of a car that he struck.

It is yet another mark on the checkered life of the iconic MLB pitcher, who has been in the headlines for alleged steroid use, his son's DWI, and accusations of cheating on his wife of 36 years Debra.

"Married #OnThisDay (1984): MLB pitcher Roger Clemens (22) weds Debra Lynn Godfrey #TDIH @HistoryHop" - History Hop

Debra and Roger have been married since 1984, and have four sons, Kory, Koby, Kody and Kacy. The reason for naming all his sons with the letter K is because of Roger’s likelihood to strike out batters.

While Roger's successful MLB career has been tainted by his connection to performance-enhancing drugs, Debra has defended him. She was even accused of using HGH by her former trainer. The incident was tied to a now infamous Sports Illustrated photoshoot with Roger.

Busted Coverage @bustedcoverage Debbie Clemens was on IG today celebrating 15 years since Brian McNamee blasted her with HGH for the infamous Sports Illustrated bikini shoot w/the Rocket bustedcoverage.com/2018/11/15/deb… Debbie Clemens was on IG today celebrating 15 years since Brian McNamee blasted her with HGH for the infamous Sports Illustrated bikini shoot w/the Rocket bustedcoverage.com/2018/11/15/deb… https://t.co/NXWnkPgbWg

"Debbie Clemens was on IG today celebrating 15 years since Brian McNamee blasted her with HGH for the infamous Sports Illustrated bikini shoot w/the Rocket" - Busted Coverage

A look at the career of Debra Lynn Godfrey and the Roger Clemens Foundation

Debra is an entrepreneur and avid golfer. She launched her custom-designed denim jacket called ‘JacketHappy’ in 2004. In the 1990s, Debra did work on 60 Minutes, ESPN Sports Century and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Debra is also a dedicated fundraiser for children’s charity works with the Roger Clemens Foundation, a non-profit organization that she founded alongside her husband in 1992 when Roger was a member of the Boston Red Sox.

Bill Francis @bfe1973 It really was a wonderful evening raising funds for the @rogerclemens Foundation in Sedona AZ! Kudos to Debbie Clemens for a very successful night! The wine pairing by Dennis De La Montanya was spot on & the 5 course menu was fabulous! Big thx to Diana Chavez Holland! It really was a wonderful evening raising funds for the @rogerclemens Foundation in Sedona AZ! Kudos to Debbie Clemens for a very successful night! The wine pairing by Dennis De La Montanya was spot on & the 5 course menu was fabulous! Big thx to Diana Chavez Holland! ⚾️🍷📺 https://t.co/sZHmumOfZb

"It really was a wonderful evening raising funds for the @rogerclemens Foundation in Sedona AZ! Kudos to Debbie Clemens for a very successful night! The wine pairing by Dennis De La Montanya was spot on & the 5 course menu was fabulous! Big thx to Diana Chavez Holland!" - Bill Francis

The RC Foundation has been raising funds for various Houston-based and nationally known organizations working for the welfare of children. Because of her service to the community, Debra was awarded the 2002 “Woman of Vision.”

She even graced the covers of The Texas Family, Houston Woman Magazine and Houston Lifestyles and Homes. As huge fans of the Texas Longhorns and with Roger being a former member of the Houston Astros, these covers further added to their legacy in the city.

Poll : 0 votes