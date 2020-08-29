How Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff convinced Jay Leno to wrestle, giving up The Tonight Show

Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan are not strangers to each other. The two have worked together during their time in WCW and later on, during their time in TNA (now known as IMPACT Wrestling). While Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan were in WCW and nWo was extremely over, they talked to Jay Leno to fix up a segment, where nWo would appear on The Tonight Show, and Jay Leno would get a chance to wrestle. During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast (h/t 411 Mania), Eric Bischoff talked about the incident.

Eric Bischoff on how he and Hulk Hogan convinced Jay Leno to wrestle

Eric Bischoff wanted Jay Leno to appear in WCW, while he wanted nWo to appear on Jay Leno's Tonight Show. He managed to convince Jay Leno, together with Hulk Hogan, to allow nWo to come and throw out Kevin Eubanks and Jay Leno from their set.

i very much enjoyed this lil moment on commentary #wcw98 pic.twitter.com/armgFdv8nE — bossmoz (@BossMoz) August 2, 2018

“I said ‘Would you wrestle?’ And he goes ‘Yeah, I’ll wrestle.’ So I said let me go back home and think about this for a day or two and come up with an idea that would make sense. But let me come up with something different that would really get this ball rolling because we didn’t have a lot of time. This was first of July and the pay per view was August 8, so it’s not like we had weeks and weeks to figure this out. So I go home and think about it and go what if Hulk Hogan and I take over The Tonight Show? What if we take Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks – the guy that had the band – what if we throw him off the set? And what if we do it like the nWo would do it where it feels real and believable? There’s no comedy, nobody’s gonna laugh. This is the exact opposite of what anybody watching The Tonight Show would ever expect. I thought if I could sell that to Jay Leno, I could sell anything. I’m talking about throwing the host of one of the most watched, most successful shows in the history of television off his set and take over his desk. I went back to LA, and Jay went ‘That’s awesome, we can make this work.’"

Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan later wrestled Jay Leno and DDP on WCW.