Who is Ronald Acuna Jr.'s father? Meet the family patriarch who paved the way for son's and nephews' baseball careers

Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the finest stars for the Atlanta Braves in the MLB. However, his father Ronald Acuna Sr. also used to be a baseball player.

Remember, twitter.com/JesseSanchezML… Jesse Sanchez @JesseSanchezMLB Ronald Acuña Sr. and son Bryan Acuña are in Scottsdale as part of @mlb Trainer Partnership Program International Showcase at Salt River Fields. The elder Acuña is part of the coaching staff. Ronald Acuña Sr. and son Bryan Acuña are in Scottsdale as part of @mlb Trainer Partnership Program International Showcase at Salt River Fields. The elder Acuña is part of the coaching staff. https://t.co/HW3LVjQyTc Still remember watching Ronald Acuña Sr. playing for the Binghamton Mets back in 2003-04.Remember, @celeBRADtion Still remember watching Ronald Acuña Sr. playing for the Binghamton Mets back in 2003-04.Remember, @celeBRADtion? twitter.com/JesseSanchezML…

Just like his son, Ronald Acuns Sr. was an outfielder who mostly played in the minor leagues. He also spent eight years in the farming systems for the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Milwaukee Brewers. However, he never got further than the Double-A League. He also represented Venezuela at the 2011 Pan American Games.

Ronald Acuna Sr. trained his son throughout his childhood and advised Acuna Jr. to not make the same mistakes as him, telling his son to lift weights, practice, and always hustle.

Moreover, according to Acuna Sr., the reason he failed as a player was because despite having talent, he never cared about lifting weights. Moreover, he never had the best attitude on the field which led to his career getting limited to just the Double-A league.

His father also saw the talent that Acuna Jr. and his nephews possessed and knew that they would make the move to MLB. He also stated that his son hates to lose and is competitive with his cousins, all of whom gather to play softball in their town's ballpark.

He expects that Acuna Jr. and his nephews will make it big in the world of MLB.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s personal life

Ronald Acuna Jr. Division Series - Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves - Game One

Ronald Acuna Jr. comes from a family of athletics. He's playing for the Atlanta Braves in MLB. His family has connections to baseball in it. His grandfather Romualdo Blanco was a pitcher.

Besides his father, his family is also related to the Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar and his uncle Jose Escobar. There is also Jose's son Edwin Escobar and cousins Vincente Campos and Kelvim Escobar. All of them have been major league baseball players at some point in their careers.

Ronald Acuna Sr.'s son Acuna Jr. and his nephews are expected to fulfill his dreams by being great professional baseball players.

