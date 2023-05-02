Who is Ronald Acuna Jr.'s fiancée, Maria Laborde? A glimpse into the personal life of Atlanta Braves star

It has been a year to remember for Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. Not only did the superstar outfielder enter the season fully healthy after missing nearly all of April last season, but he and his girlfriend Maria Laborde got engaged.

Soon after New Year's Day, Acuna asked his girlfriend Maria Laborde to marry him and she accepted. The marriage proposal was captured on video and shared by several friends and family members as well as Maria herself on social media.

Unsurprisingly, Maria said yes to the Atlanta Braves superstar. Not only is the lovely Maria Laborde Ronald Acuna Jr.’s fiancee but she is also the mother of his adorable son, Ronald Daniel Acuña Laborde born in September 2020.

Maria Laborde was born in Valencia in Carabobo, Venezuela, and was crowned Miss Teen Carabobo in 2015. The stunning Maria is active on social media, with highlights on her Instagram page (@marialaborde) documenting the moment that Acuna proposed to her.

"Donde los sueños se hacen realidad" - @marialaborde

While little is known about her early years and private life outside of her family with Ronald Acuna, there are several things known about her immediate family. Her sister Nerea Laborde is something of a TikTok star with around 100,000 followers. Her mother, Astrid Gonzalez de Laborde, studied business administration at the Universidad de Carabobo in Venezuela. Her father's name is Michel Laborde.

"María Laborde, partner of the stellar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (@ronaldacunajr24) revealed that she is expecting another baby from the Venezuelan. The Acuña dynasty continues to grow and another [email protected] is on the way!" - @elfildeo

Congratulations to both Ronald Acuna and Maria Laborde on their engagement and future lives together!

A look at Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 2022 season

The Atlanta Braves superstar had a bit of a down year last season, posting career lows in a lot of categories. He recorded just 2.2 fWAR and a 114 wRC+. He also had a career-low .148 ISO (isolated power metric). That being said, he still finished the season with 15 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases.

With a clean bill of health, Acuna and his superstar teammates Austin Riley, Matt Olson, and Ozzie Albies will be looking to bring another World Series to Atlanta.

