Who is Royce Clayton's wife, Samantha Davies? A glimpse into the personal life of former MLB star involved in Rebecca Grossman trial

The former MLB All-Star Royce Clayton was detained by Ventura County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday. According to the LA Times, Clayton was booked under the suspicion of driving under the influence.

Clayton testified last month in the case of Rebecca Grossman, a socialite of Hidden Hills, who is accused of second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run for the deaths of two boys, aged 11 and 8, at a Westlake Village (California) crosswalk in September 2020.

Clayton, the Oaks Christian School's baseball coach in Westlake Village, is married to Samantha Davies.

Davies, who was born on Sept. 20, 1979, is a professional athlete from Birmingham, England. She had an impressive career in sprinting, participating in the women's 200 meters and 4x100-meter relay at the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympics.

Davies and Clayton met in 2000. They tied the knot the following year and have been married ever since. The couple has four children: two daughters, named Imani and Niya, and two sons, named Royce Jr. and Elijah.

Davies is a sprint coach at Pepperdine University.

According to Net Worth Post, Clayton's net worth is estimated to be $13 million. His wife, Samantha Davies, has a net worth ranging from $1 million to $5 million, according to CelebsAge Wiki.

A glimpse of Royce Clayton’s MLB career

Royce Clayton, who played Miguel Tejada in "Moneyball," had a successful professional baseball career of 17 years, playing in both leagues for 11 teams. His career began with the San Francisco Giants in 1991 and ended with the Boston Red Sox in 2007.

During his career, Clayton recorded 723 RBIs and 110 home runs in 2,108 games and had a career slash line of .258/.312/.367. He appeared in three postseasons, once with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1996 and twice with the Texas Rangers in 1998 and 1999. Clayton was also an All-Star in 1997.

